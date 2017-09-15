Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Use Baby Pics To Promote Reddit, New Mother And Fiance Plan Wedding

Serena Williams is the best tennis player in the world, but that is not all that she is known for. She is also an adept businesswoman, who knows how to take advantage of money-making opportunities that come her way. As a new mother, the 35-year-old athlete is looking for ways to use her baby to expand her business ventures. But it was not surprising that the first business that she decided to promote through her motherhood was her fiance Alexis Ohanian’s company, Reddit.

American celebrities tend to take two opposing stances when it comes to exposing their children to the public. Many A-listers choose to keep their kids away from the public eye as much as possible so they do not even post pictures of their family on social media. But there are a few that likes to share their lives with their fans.

The former world number one said in an interview that she sees having a baby as an opportunity to grow her net worth.

“I feel like having a child is opening new doors because I can understand parents and especially mothers,” she said according to USA Today. “I feel like I can understand even more companies. I honestly feel like it opens (a new category) of business opportunities. Even looking from child food — I’m really a health nut so I want to make sure my baby eats really healthy — so that’s just a whole new (category) of business opportunities that I would have never paid attention to.”

Knowing that Alexis Ohanian is one of the co-founders of Reddit, it’s no surprise that Serena shared a picture of their baby girl on Instagram and Reddit just days after her birth.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories ????????❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

The team at Reddit also made a sweet graphic of the new family in the style of the company.

Welcome, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., we're so happy to meet you. We made you a video of our adventure together so far (see bio). Our little girl is already mama's perfect sidekick. A post shared by Alexis Ohanian ???? (@alexisohanian) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:48am PDT

The couple also shared original video content on Reddit as well, sharing the story from the Australian Open, during which she was eight weeks pregnant to the birth of Alexis Ohanian Jr.

“So we’re leaving the hospital after six, seven days,” the new mother said on Reddit. “It’s been a long time, but we had a lot of complications, but look who we got — we got a baby girl!”

The fans, to say the least, were thrilled to have a peek into the couple’s experience.

“Omg! Such a beautiful glimpse into your journey preparing for the arrival of your baby girl,” a fan commented in the Reddit thread. “Thank you both for sharing this personal and amazing journey with us. Congrats on baby Alexis. [S]he is beautiful like her mama and papa.”

Now that her baby is in the world, it’s time for Serena to get busy again. In her Vanity Fair story, she mentioned that she and her fiance will finally have their wedding in the fall. She also stated that she will “return to the pro tennis circuit as soon as January,” making clear to her fans that she will not use her baby as a reason for retirement.

“I don’t think my story is over yet,” she said.

She definitely has been keeping up her game during her maternity leave. Even when she could not compete, she regularly put her time playing tennis.

@benstiller stiller Sorry, White. Average Joes for life! And that goes for both of us. Omaze.com/Joe A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 3, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

[Featured Image by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images]