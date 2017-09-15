Does Leah Messer Have A New Boyfriend? ‘Teen Mom 2’ Sneak Peek Shows Her On A Date [Video]

Leah Messer is ready to get back to dating.

Over two years after the Teen Mom 2 star and mother of three split from her second husband, Jeremy Calvert, Leah Messer is seen admitting to joining a dating app during a sneak peek at the upcoming episode of Season 8.

After admitting that she hasn’t been on a date since her split from Calvert, Messer tells the audience that she’s created herself an online dating profile and was later seen going through Bumble with her seven-year-old daughter, Aleeah Grace.

During another scene from the Teen Mom 2 episode, Leah Messer was seen chatting with her friend Kylie about getting back to dating and admitting that the concept of finding dates on an app feels a bit strange. She also noted that dating in general feels a bit strange because it’s been two years.

Although Leah Messer was a bit hesitant to expose herself to the world of dating, she ultimately chose to go out on a date with a mystery man and was seen shaking his hand during another clip from the show.

In addition to her failed marriage with Jeremy Calvert, which lasted for just three years, Leah Messer also suffered a divorce from her first husband, Corey Simms, after just months of marriage.

A post shared by Ḻε@ℏ Ɖ@ẘƞ ♕✰ (@leahdawn92mtv) on Sep 9, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

Leah Messer shares three children with her two ex-husbands, including her seven-year-old twin girls, Ali and Aleeah Simms, and her youngest daughter, four-year-old Adalynn Calvert.

Leah Messer has been linked to a few men since her split from Jeremy Calvert, including T.R. Dues, who she reportedly dated for several months and even allegedly lived with for some time. However, up until this point, Messer hasn’t showcased any of her romances publicly.

A post shared by Ḻε@ℏ Ɖ@ẘƞ ♕✰ (@leahdawn92mtv) on Sep 14, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

To see more of Leah Messer, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Briana DeJesus, Chelsea Houska, and Kailyn Lowry, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

A sneak peek at next Monday’s show can be seen below.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]