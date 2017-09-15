Ryan Gosling Reroutes Attention On Daughter To Harrison Ford, Eva Mendes Hustles After Having Kids

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are notorious for keeping their kids out of the public eye. Considering that he is an Oscar-nominated actor about to release Blade Runner 2049 — one of the most highly anticipated films of 2017 — and she is an ex-Hollywood actress now delving into the commercial fashion world, it can be challenging for the couple to keep their privacy. However, it looks like Ryan and Eva have both found ways to deal with the prying eyes and protect their baby daughters.

Over the last two years, Eva Mendes gave birth to two baby daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, with Ryan Gosling. They met while making The Place Beyond the Pines and, without the public ever finding out whether they were dating, settled in and started a family of their own. In the first years of the babies’ lives, the couple was never seen together, let alone with their kids. The only time that they were caught on camera as a family was when they arrived in Budapest last year to film Blade Runner 2049.

However, as the kids grow older, it has been challenging for the parents to keep them entirely out of the public eye, so they have made a compromise and started taking their kids beyond the confines of their mansion. The implicit rule seems like that when they are with their kids, they are never caught together, and they only take out one daughter at a time.

Just a few weeks ago, the Canadian actor was seen with his eldest daughter, showing how he is thriving as a father.

“Ryan Gosling sweetly took care of his daughter Esmeralda on Thursday, so that his hard-working baby mama Eva Mendes could focus on modeling her latest New York & Company campaign,” reports the Daily Mail. “The 36-year-old Golden Globe winner gave his privileged princess – who turns 3 next month – a piggyback ride through a Los Angeles park while also carrying their breakfast to-go.”

He still manages to keep most of his family life private. Despite the numerous interviews he had to give to promote Blade Runner 2049, which is coming out on October 6, 2017, he always manages to reroute the conversation away from his family.

The one time that an interviewer asked about his daughters, he deftly moved the topic from them to his dog.

“First of all, I’m a father. That changes you in every way—for the better. It’s the greatest thing that has ever happened to me,” he said according to Us Weekly. “Also, I have a dog that I’ve owned since I was 18 or 19, and he’s been on every film set with me and been around since my life became something completely different. It’s hard for me to imagine my life without him. To be honest, I’m not sure he is a dog. When I got him from the pound, the people there told me he wouldn’t weigh more than 20 pounds, but he’s grown to 85 pounds.”

He also finds ways to make stories from the set count more than from his personal life. The current story that is circulating about Ryan Gosling is the time that Harrison Ford, his Blade Runner 2049 co-star, punched him in the face.

“We were just doing a fight scene and, you know, it just happened,” Ryan said, according to the Telegraph. “But what was funny was, when it was over, they brought ice for my face, and Harrison pushed me out of the way and stuck his fist in the ice.”

The 75-year-old actor quickly came to his own defense by saying that it was not entirely his fault.

“[Ryan’s] job was to be out of the range of the punch. My job was also to make sure that I pulled the punch,” he explained. “But we were moving, and the camera was moving, so I had to be aware of the angle to the camera to make the punch look good. You know, I threw about a hundred punches in the shooting of it, and I only hit him once.”

After having two kids with the La La Land actor, Eva Mendes is slowly getting her business career going. It seems like she has put her acting career on hold for the moment in favor of making money through her clothing line. Just this week, the 41-year-old actress expanded her line to include plus sizes.

“I’m so excited to continue creating designs for today’s woman,” she said, according to the Daily Mail.

