Backstage News About The Miz’s WWE Future, Creative Plans For IC Title Reign Revealed

As of this writing, The Miz is the third longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. Pedro Morales and Don Muraco are the only two men who have held the title longer than he has. Chris Jericho is the only man with more reigns than him. Historically speaking, The Miz is one of the most accomplished IC Champions of all time. It’s happened gradually, but a lot of the WWE Universe has taken notice of that fact.

Despite the wave of momentum he’s riding, Miz wasn’t given much focus as the IC Champion during WWE SummerSlam weekend. It’s been reported that was the cause of some frustration backstage for him, but the problem is not much else has changed since then. Recently, Miz successfully defended the title against Jeff Hardy, but he does not have a real rivalry heading into WWE No Mercy next weekend for some reason.

WWE officials are delaying the feud between The Miz and Jason Jordan for undisclosed reasons, but they haven’t found another opponent for the current Intercontinental Champion. In fact, it’s being reported that creative plans for The Miz are completely up in the air at the moment. The nicest way to say it is The Miz’s booking has been inconsistent over the past few months, and it’s a testament to him that he’s still this over.

Many people would argue that The Miz is currently on the best run of his WWE career. Considering he has held the WWE Championship before, a lot of fans are wondering if Miz has earned the right to get back into the World Title picture. However, Brock Lesnar is holding the WWE Universal Championship on Raw with Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and even Finn Balor waiting in the wings for it. On paper, it doesn’t seem likely that The Miz will be booked strongly alongside those performers, which makes the IC Title a good fit.

However, WWE officials aren’t focusing on The Miz or the Intercontinental Championship. That is a huge concern when you consider how limited Brock Lesnar’s schedule has been as the champion. A lot of people are wondering if Miz has hit the glass ceiling with no way to break it, which means there isn’t that much of a future for him on Raw. SmackDown Live could offer more opportunity for him to become a main event player again, but that’s unlikely to happen soon. It’s understandable why Miz is still holding the IC title, but WWE officials need to showcase him more appropriately because The Miz is better than he’s ever been.

[Featured Image by WWE]