Jinger Duggar Helps Husband, Jeremy Vuolo, Nerd Out On Birthday, Plays Traditional Wife While Wearing Pants

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have become of the most popular couples on Counting On. Many of the posts that her parents post on family Facebook are tagged with comments from fans who love how Jinger is living her own life. While she grew up very traditionally, under conservative dress rules, she has branched out since getting married and moving out with her husband. She is now wearing pants, bearing her knees in shorter dresses, and traveling all over the country.

Since Jinger and Jeremy have only been married for 10 months, every moment is a cause for big celebration. Jeremy Vuolo turned 30 this September, and they took the moment to make sure that it is a memorable moment for him.

He currently is training in Laredo, Texas, to join the Christian ministry. He also has been traveling to the east and west coasts to supplement his education. By meeting pastors at Grace Community Church in Los Angeles and speaking to influential leaders in the faith, he has been taking charge of his education.

So it was his dream come true when he received tomes of religious texts for his birthday this year. His wife helped him capture this special moment by taking a beautiful picture of his present.

Guess what I got for my birthday? I think a few people have figured out who my favorite publishing co. is…???? @banneroftruth || Photography by @jingervuolo A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Sep 14, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

He even posted another picture of it, as he could not contain his excitement over the volumes and volumes of books he received.

Receiving new books has, I confess, resulted in feelings of unmitigated joy. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Sep 14, 2017 at 7:50pm PDT

Ever since her wedding and getting her own Instagram, the 23-year-old Duggar has been working on her photography skills. While her other married sisters, Jill and Jessa, like to fill their feed with pictures from their domestic life, Jinger has surprised her fans by uploading artsy, cosmopolitan photos from an interesting perspective.

“Your photography is amazing,” a fan commented underneath a picture of her husband. “When did you pick up photography? Have you always had a knack for it? When you were still homeschooled did you ever use a curriculum to help further your love and knowledge of photography?”

The aspect of her life that surprised her followers the most was how her personal style changed after leaving her family home. The Duggars insist on dressing modestly, which means covering shoulders, thighs, knees, and cleavage. Michelle Duggar, her mother, also values wearing feminine clothes and discourages her girls from wearing pants or shorts.

But since getting married, Jinger has thrown the old rules to the wind. Wearing pants is now a normal part of her life, and she even experiments with wearing shorts and sleeveless dresses!

Took my man ice skating ⛸ for the first time ever! He was great! ☺️???????? A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Sep 12, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

Still, she plays the role of a traditional wife. She recently posted on Instagram the muffins she baked for her husband, a recipe that she tried out for the first time after the wedding.

How can you go wrong with a little pumpkin spice?! || Found this great recipe online shortly after I got married and started making them for @jeremy_vuolo . These are his all-time favorite! A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Sep 13, 2017 at 3:17pm PDT

Jinger and Jeremy are enjoying the honeymoon phase of their marriage. Their posts about each other overflow with affection and love.

“Happy Birthday to the most incredible husband, friend, companion, leader, soulmate, protector, and man of God ever created! [Jeremy] you are the love of my life,” she wrote in a post for his birthday. “I couldn’t imagine life without you, baby! I love you with all of my heart!”

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]