‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Premiere Spoilers: Scott Gimple Teases Explosive 100th Episode

The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere spoilers are coming in steadily now. With only one month until the premiere, showrunner Scott Gimple revealed what fans could expect. The information was unveiled during a preview special with Chris Hardwick, which aired on AMC last Sunday.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up in the AMC series.

The premiere, which is also the 100th episode, will be explosive. This is not a figure of speech. You may take that statement literally. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, expect Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to get quite a surprise. It was teased that the Sanctuary will be blown up. At least, part of it will be, including taking down one of their walls.

On Sunday night, Gimple and several cast members spoke to Chris Hardwick during a preview special. The showrunner gave some hints on what exactly to expect in The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere. Spoilers reveal that it will be fast-paced and full of action. It will also continue for three consecutive weeks.

“It sets into motion, with emotion, the next 100 episodes. It’s the fuse that lights through the episode and by the end, it explodes and starts the season going. After the first episode, the next three episodes are just as breakneck speed and full of action.”

In the past, TWD fans had complained that the storylines dragged on. There was little action with too many filler episodes in between. Viewers also cited the television show moving at a slow pace. That is going to be completely different in the upcoming season.

Gimple said that the first three episodes had consecutive action. In fact, he believes, so far, the show hasn’t had so much action one episode right after another.

This was teased by Gimple in a previous interview. He explained that the entire first half of the season would be fast-paced and explosive. However, Episode 4 or 5 does have a more acoustic feel to it. Then, things pick up again after that.

If this is accurate, then that means the characters and the viewers won’t have much time to breathe. However, everything is at stake. The survivors will be tested and could face difficult decisions.

Alexandria, Hilltop, and the Kingdom’s people will be dealing with extreme brutality. They will be ripped apart physically, emotionally, mentally, and everything in between. However, it will be worth it in the end when Negan is finally defeated.

What do you think of The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere spoilers that were teased? What do you expect to happen during “All-Out War?”

