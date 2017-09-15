Take An ‘Outlander’ Inspired Vacation, Here’s How

Now that the so-called “Droughtlander” is over, and Outlander Season 3 is up and running on Starz, fans of the show are — naturally — curious about Scotland and all that it offers. Fortunately, you don’t have to just look at Scotland through the eyes of the film lens — thanks to Brendan Vacations and their Outlander-inspired tour of Scotland!

According to a press release announcing the Outlander-inspired vacation, the company is offering guided tours through the Scottish Highlands, which is where the show has filmed.

The tour begins in Edinburgh, where you will arrive, meet your fellow travelers, and learn about the show and their characters. Your three-day stay in Edinburgh will feature a tour of Blackness Castle — featured as Fort William, a/k/a The Black Garrison, in the show — and the small village of Culross (the location of the fictional Crainsmuir). Culross is a well-preserved 16th-century village that is very “true to form” of the show.

On the fourth day of your trip, you’ll be going to the village of Falkland, in the Kingdom of Fife, which is where Outlander films their Inverness scenes. Today’s excursions also feature stops in the villages of Dundee and St. Andrews.

But the fifth day of the trip is where the fun really begins — you’ll arrive in Inverness, which is the home of the real-life Castle Fraser that dates all the way back to the 15th century.

The sixth day will feature a visit to Culloden Moor, the location of the Battle of Culloden, which was featured in the first part of the Outlander Season 3 premiere. The battle between the British and the Scottish only lasted 30 minutes, but the defeat of Bonnie Prince Charlie’s army on April 16, 1746, changed Scottish history forever, and its effects are still felt to this day.

On Day 8, you’ll be traveling to the Isle of Skye, which is sung about in the Outlander theme song. The title of the song is “The Skye Boat Song,” and while the traditional Scottish lyrics refer to a “lad” that was gone (Bonnie Prince Charlie), the show’s theme song refers to a “lass” (Claire Randall Fraser) that is gone. The Isle of Skye considers Flora McDonald, a woman who helped Bonnie Prince Charlie escape, as a folk hero of sorts.

Stops in Doune Castle (the location of the fictional Castle Leoch) and St. Mungo’s Cathedral (L’Hopital des Anges) will conclude your nearly two-week stay in the beautiful country of Scotland. You can check out the website for more details about the excursion and to book your personalized tour.

