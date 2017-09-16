Angelina ‘Scary Skinny,’ Reportedly Has Shocking Secret Reason For Divorce Delay, Says Jolie-Pitt Insider

Angelina Jolie reportedly has an unexpected, shocking reason for postponing the divorce from Brad Pitt that’s been kept a dark secret until now. After months of rumors about exactly why the golden couple once known as Brangelina split and then seemed to put their divorce on hold, a new report claims that it’s Angelina who is postponing the legal proceedings. Does Jolie’s alleged reason offer new insight into exactly what caused her supposedly perfect marriage to Brad to suddenly collapse like a house of cards, along with why the actress appears to have lost even more weight?

Angelina Jolie Sought-After Actress With Secret Problems?

Yahoo noted that Angelina recently made headlines by proclaiming herself the “breadwinner” of the family. Jolie unveiled her new plans to return to the film screens following her break from acting, which was thought to be the result of her difficult divorce from Brad Pitt.

However, despite Angelina’s popularity as an actress, the publication quoted an insider’s allegation that “financial strain” is the real reason that Jolie has not yet divorced Pitt.

Brad’s estranged wife is allegedly experiencing “cash flow issues,” according to the source.

“[Angelina Jolie] is struggling to pay all her bills, including for the services for her divorce lawyer!”

In addition, the insider said that the attorney involved is one of the most pricey in the entertainment world.

Getting Divorced From Brad Pitt Isn’t Cheap

“Her lawyer, Laura Wasser is one of Hollywood’s most expensive attorneys and Angelina is struggling to find money to pay her retainer,” claimed the source.

Wasser reportedly charges $1060 an hour. The high-profile attorney also allegedly requires a $31,300 retainer for her services, making the cost of getting divorced from Brad shockingly expensive. Although Jolie and Pitt made significant amounts of money during their 12 years of being Brangelina, those years are over.

Since Angelina and Brad’s relationship ended a year ago after Jolie filed for divorce, she allegedly has faced significant expenses, according to the source.

Life As Angelina Jolie With Six Kids Is Pricey

Pitt and his estranged wife have six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh, all of whom have the last name of Jolie-Pitt (a hyphenated version of their parents’ names). The cost of caring for those kids is allegedly causing financial problems for Angelina, however, said the insider.

“Her security detail is thought to cost around $40K per month and she insists on a private nanny for each other [of] her six kids.”

The source also claimed that Jolie cannot “afford to finalize things” and has “run into trouble.” Consequently, according to Yahoo, “it seems if Ange wants her marriage completely done and dusted she’ll need to come up with some cash, and quick.”

But it’s reportedly not just the financial cost of being Angelina that is causing concern for Jolie. Has the emotional strain of her life as a single mother in the spotlight, along with the divorce from Brad, impacted her health?

New Angelina Jolie Photos Spark Health Concerns

OK! magazine noted that the most recent photos of Angelina have caused concern, calling Jolie “scary skinny” in the “shocking” photos.

“The actress is looking thinner than ever nearly a year after her divorce from Pitt.”

While Angelina was seen smiling as she walked the red carpet with all six kids close to their mom, she appeared “shockingly thin” at the Toronto International Film Festival, noted the publication. OK! speculated that the stress of Jolie’s divorce from Brad has caused her to lose even more weight.

