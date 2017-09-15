WWE Rumors & Spoilers: Breezango’s Mystery ‘SmackDown Live’ Attackers Finally Revealed?

The identity of the mystery tag team that Tyler Breeze and Fandango have been looking for on WWE’s SmackDown Live may now be known. The resident gumshoe detectives of the “blue brand” have been looking for clues for weeks as to who may have attacked them and abducted Fandango at one point. The backstage segments have involved parodying various television shows such as Twin Peaks, The X-Files, and Miami Vice. While there has yet to be a clear answer about the case, now there might be.

WWE fans should know that spoilers may follow for the potential reveal of the mystery attackers.

So who might the attackers be? The Ascension has been involved in many of the segments with Breezango but seems to have been cleared multiple times from the case. The Usos had a brief feud with Breezango and New Day as well as The Hype Bros were part of Breezango segments. There are many people speculating it could be Wyatt Family members Luke Harper and Erick Rowan behind the attacks, but that may not be the case. As Sportskeeda noted recently, Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer reported that one tag team has been missing from SmackDown Live for weeks. That team is Epico and Primo. It’s possible this could be the team behind the mystery.

Basically, Primo has been recovering from his knee surgery while Epico has worked matches as some of WWE’s live house shows around the globe. However, it’s mentioned that Primo is about ready to return to action. That could mean there is finally a resolution to the Breezango mystery if WWE has been planning for that to be the angle. One has to think that WWE creative had something in mind with all of this, although that is never a given either. Storylines come and go, and some get dropped at a moment’s notice.

Harper and Rowan haven’t been doing a lot recently, so it’s still possible they were behind all of this too. WWE could also be planning to bring a new tag team onto the main roster. After dropping the NXT tag team titles at the last pay-per-view, the Authors of Pain seem to be candidates for a call-up. They also would make for an interesting reveal of a new tag team that many fans may be surprised by. That said, WWE might simply stick with the teams they have to end this story or keep Breezango and fans guessing.

The smartest option would be to introduce a new tag team rather than Primo and Epico as the culprits behind the attacks on SmackDown and at Battleground. It sets the stage for a strong debut with Authors of Pain taking out Breezango as they start their run in the tag team division. Authors of Pain would certainly spruce up the tag team division for the blue brand and give a destructive tag team to go after The Usos for the WWE SmackDown Live tag team titles.

The ride has been fun for the most part as the different detective shows have been spoofed and wacky jokes have been cracked. The segments have been humorous and entertaining, but having an official “case closed” would solidify Breezango as the top investigators on the roster and possibly put over a tag team to spruce up the roster.

