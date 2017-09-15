Beloved Maryland high school social studies teacher Laura Wallen was murdered, according to charges filed on Wednesday in Montgomery County, Maryland, District Court, by her boyfriend and the father of her unborn child, a 32-year-old landscaper named Tyler Tessier. Now the full charges have been made public, including a chilling, step-by-step account of how police say Tessier carried out the cold-blooded killing — even texting a friend on the night of the murder and saying he was “trying to clean up a mess.”

The complete court document containing the full police account of the Laura Wallen murder can be read below, on this page, or by clicking on this link.

Tessier, who had been dating Wallen for about seven years, murdered the 31-year-old teacher execution style, shooting her in the back of the head, according to an autopsy report released Thursday and cited by CBS News. According to the court documents, Tessier killed Wallen on September 3, after luring her to a remote wooded area in Damascus, Maryland, by telling her he was planning to build a home there, where the new family would live after their baby was born.

According to police, Tessier then buried her body in an improvised, shallow grave in that field — a field that police knew about because in the days leading up the murder, Tessier had taken Wallen there and she had sent a photo of the location to her family by text message.

Read the full court document spelling out the details of the police allegations against Tessier in the murder of Laura Wallen, below.

While police have not yet spelled out what they believe to be the specific motive behind Wallen’s murder, Tessier — after initially denying to investigators that he was involved in any other romantic relationship besides with Wallen — eventually admitted that he was engaged to another woman. Wallen was not aware that Tessier was in a serious relationship with the other woman, but was aware of her and had attempted to set up a meeting with the other woman days before she was killed.

Whether the meeting between the two women ever took place has not been revealed by police, nor is it known if Wallen planned to tell her presumed rival about the baby she was carrying. In her text message to the woman, Wallen merely said that she felt it “important that some things are cleared up,” and did not want a confrontation, simply “an explanation, woman to woman.”

Following the murder, according to the police account, Tessier sent a series of text messages to Wallen’s family from her phone — posing as Wallen herself. In those messages, Tessier, as Wallen, told the family that the baby was actually fathered by a previous boyfriend and that Tessier was “a great guy.”

In reality, Tessier had already set a wedding date with the other woman in the love triangle — for April of 2018, just one month after the baby he fathered with Wallen was due, according to a WTTG TV News report.

Police tracked down the previous boyfriend and found that he lived in Massachusetts about 400 miles away, and had not had any contact with Wallen in the past two years, the court document says.

On the night of the murder, according to the document, Tessier called a friend and asked for a “late night” ride to Baltimore — a request the friend found “extremely strange” and declined. Tessier then apologized and told the friend he was “just trying to clean up a mess.”

