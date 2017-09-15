Did Josh Duhamel Cheat On Fergie? Actor Caught Flirting With Much Younger Girls Days Before Split

It’s only been one day since the news came out about Josh Duhamel and Fergie’s split, and according to Hollywood Life, Duhamel has already been seen flirting with other women at Equinox gym in Los Angeles. Does this mean he was cheating?

Sources close to the couple say no, they have been separated for a while and we are just finding out about it now.

After eight years of marriage, Duhamel and the former Black Eyed Peas singer announced this week that they are divorcing. The split happened earlier this year, but the couple waited until September 14 to make it public.

The two released a joint statement to People Magazine to make the announcement and explained why they waited so long to share the news.

“With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

After four years of dating, Josh Duhamel, 44, and Fergie, 42, got married in Malibu in 2009 and later welcomed their son Axl, who is now 4-years-old.

Sources told People that no one close to the couple is surprised by the breakup. The two were just too different from each other; Duhamel is “charming and relaxed,” whereas Fergie is a lot more “fun and outgoing.” These differences were great in the beginning, and it may even be why they were attracted to each other in the first place. Ultimately, though, it was a factor in the split; they each wanted different things and are going in different directions.

The Life as We Know It actor and the “My Humps” singer also seem to view career and family differently, according to the People Magazine source. Fergie is very career focused, while Duhamel wanted more kids. It has even been rumored that the couple was trying for a second child shortly before they announced their split. This would not be the first time infertility issues were a factor in a Hollywood split.

However, the relationship is now over, and Duhamel seems to be moving on. In addition to being spotted flirting at the gym, he has also been seen without his wedding ring.

