The Dancing with the Stars Season 25 premiere begins at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, September 18. The couples’ team names have been released and there’s no better way to keep up with this season’s DWTS celebrities and pros than following the cast on Twitter and Facebook.

Find a full list of team names, Twitter, and Facebook accounts below for the DWTS Season 25 cast, judges, and ABC’s official Dancing with the Stars social media accounts. If you use Snapchat, follow DanceABC for official snaps right from the ballroom.

Following this season’s cast on Twitter and Facebook is a great way to interact with other Dancing with the Stars fans who are rooting for their favorite couple to win the Mirrorball trophy. Celebs and pros frequently post videos and photos from behind the scenes.

Dancing with the Stars season 25 cast Twitter and Facebook accounts

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy (Team ViVa)

Facebook: ValChmerkovskiy — VictoriaArlenUSA

Twitter: iamValC — Arlenv1

Debbie Gibson and Alan Bersten (Team Sonberst)

Twitter: DebbieGibson—Dance10Alan

Facebook: DebbieGibsonOfficial —Dance10Alan

Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess (Team Hoops and Heels)

Twitter derekfisher — SharnaBurgess

Facebook: DerekFisher—sharna.burgess

Drew Scott and Emma Slater (Team Hot Property)

Twitter: MrDrewScott— EmmaSlaterDance

Facebook: MrDrewScott — TheEmmaSlater

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas (Team STARK)

Twitter: LindseyStirling — MarkBallas

Facebook: lindseystirlingmusic — markballas

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd (Team Mom and Pops)

Twitter: NickLachey — petamurgatroyd

Facebook: nicklachey— PetaJaneMurgatroyd

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold (Team Fish Upon A Star)

Twitter: Jordan_Fisher—lindsayarnold

Facebook: JordanFisherOfficial—LindsayArnoldDance

Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy (Team Babies and Ballroom)

Twitter: VanessaLachey—MaksimC

Facebook VanessaLacheyOfficial— MaksimChmerkovskiy

Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko (Team A Team)

Twitter: SashaaPieterse — Gleb_Savchenko

Facebook: TheSashaPietersePage —GlebSavchenkoOffical

Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe (Team Sharkeo)

Twitter: BarbaraCorcoran—keodancer

Facebook: TheBarbaraCorcoran —official keomotsepe

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev (Team Smackdown)

Twitter: BellaTwins — artemchigvintse

Facebook: WWENikkiBella — artemchigvintsev

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke (Team Getcha Popcorn)

Twitter: terrellowens— CherylBurke

Facebook: TerrellOwens, OfficialCherylBurke

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson (Team Frannypack)

Twitter: frankiemuniz — WitneyCarson

Facebook: FrankieMuniz4 — Dance9Witney

Here's what happened when some of the #DWTS couples got their hands on our camera! pic.twitter.com/eTKc0HDpDO — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 7, 2017

Follow the official Dancing with the Stars Twitter account @DancingABC and check out photos and videos on ABC’s DWTS Facebook page.

This Season 25 judges — Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Len Goodman — are worth following on Twitter. Of note, People reports Julianne Hough will not return as a judge this season — fans can expect to see guest judges on upcoming episodes.

Watch the two-hour Dancing with the Stars Season 25 premiere on September 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

[Featured Image by ABC/Craig Sjodin]