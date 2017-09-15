‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 25 Cast Team Names: Follow ‘DWTS’ Cast On Twitter And Facebook
The Dancing with the Stars Season 25 premiere begins at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, September 18. The couples’ team names have been released and there’s no better way to keep up with this season’s DWTS celebrities and pros than following the cast on Twitter and Facebook.

Find a full list of team names, Twitter, and Facebook accounts below for the DWTS Season 25 cast, judges, and ABC’s official Dancing with the Stars social media accounts. If you use Snapchat, follow DanceABC for official snaps right from the ballroom.

Following this season’s cast on Twitter and Facebook is a great way to interact with other Dancing with the Stars fans who are rooting for their favorite couple to win the Mirrorball trophy. Celebs and pros frequently post videos and photos from behind the scenes.

Dancing with the Stars season 25 cast Twitter and Facebook accounts

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy (Team ViVa)

Facebook: ValChmerkovskiyVictoriaArlenUSA

Twitter: iamValCArlenv1

Debbie Gibson and Alan Bersten (Team Sonberst)

Twitter: DebbieGibsonDance10Alan

Facebook: DebbieGibsonOfficialDance10Alan

Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess (Team Hoops and Heels)

Twitter derekfisherSharnaBurgess

Facebook: DerekFishersharna.burgess

Drew Scott and Emma Slater (Team Hot Property)

Twitter: MrDrewScottEmmaSlaterDance

Facebook: MrDrewScottTheEmmaSlater

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas (Team STARK)

Twitter: LindseyStirlingMarkBallas

Facebook: lindseystirlingmusicmarkballas

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd (Team Mom and Pops)

Twitter: NickLacheypetamurgatroyd

Facebook: nicklacheyPetaJaneMurgatroyd

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold (Team Fish Upon A Star)

Twitter: Jordan_Fisherlindsayarnold

Facebook: JordanFisherOfficialLindsayArnoldDance

Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy (Team Babies and Ballroom)

Twitter: VanessaLacheyMaksimC

Facebook VanessaLacheyOfficialMaksimChmerkovskiy

Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko (Team A Team)

Twitter: SashaaPieterseGleb_Savchenko

Facebook: TheSashaPietersePageGlebSavchenkoOffical

Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe (Team Sharkeo)

Twitter: BarbaraCorcorankeodancer

Facebook: TheBarbaraCorcoranofficial keomotsepe

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev (Team Smackdown)

Twitter: BellaTwinsartemchigvintse

Facebook: WWENikkiBellaartemchigvintsev

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke (Team Getcha Popcorn)

Twitter: terrellowensCherylBurke

Facebook: TerrellOwens, OfficialCherylBurke

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson (Team Frannypack)

Twitter: frankiemunizWitneyCarson

Facebook: FrankieMuniz4Dance9Witney

Follow the official Dancing with the Stars Twitter account @DancingABC and check out photos and videos on ABC’s DWTS Facebook page.

This Season 25 judges — Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Len Goodman — are worth following on Twitter. Of note, People reports Julianne Hough will not return as a judge this season — fans can expect to see guest judges on upcoming episodes.

Watch the two-hour Dancing with the Stars Season 25 premiere on September 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

