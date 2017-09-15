Katie Holmes Wants Tom Cruise To ‘Come To Terms’ With Her Relationship With His Former BFF Jamie Foxx

Katie Holmes is trying to clear the air with ex-husband Tom Cruise. After going public with her romance with Cruise’s former bestie, Jamie Foxx, the actress has reportedly set up a secret meeting so that Cruise can finally accept the situation.

An insider told Radar Online that Cruise can no longer hide behind their divorce settlement. Holmes allegedly signed a five-year agreement that said she couldn’t date anyone in public, which is one reason her and Foxx have been so secretive over the past few years. Those restrictions, however, have now lifted and Holmes wants to reopen talks with Cruise about her dating life and the custody of their 11-year-old, Suri.

In an odd twist, Cruise is reportedly open to the idea of talking. The source revealed that Cruise is willing to renegotiate the custody arrangement, though he will likely bring along one of his fellow Scientologists to the meeting. Unless something goes drastically wrong, it sounds like Cruise and Holmes might get some closure.

While Katie Holmes plans her strategy for Cruise, Hollywood Life reports that she and Foxx might be preparing for a baby. The actress has allegedly hinted about her pregnancy with friends, though she hasn’t confirmed anything to the public. In fact, a source revealed that Holmes has switched up her workout routines and is staying clear of alcohol. The couple has also been talking about starting a family with their close friends and haven’t denied the pregnancy rumors just yet.

Holmes has been dating Cruise for around two years, though it is unclear when their relationship began. Foxx has two children from previous relationships: Corinne and Annalise. Annalise is closer to Suri’s age, and adding one more kid to the mix would certainly make for one happy family.

Although Holmes hasn’t confirmed the baby news, she was spotted wearing an oversized dress during a beach outing in Los Angeles, sparking rumors that she was trying to hide her baby bump. Of course, there’s always the possibility that Holmes just wanted to go more casual for the outing and is not expecting another kid.

