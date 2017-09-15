‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers Week Of September 18: Gabi’s Feelings, Sonny’s Second Thoughts, & Eric Leaves?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of September 18-22 reveal that all is not fair in love and war. The double wedding will be the greater theme for this week’s DOOL, and wedding preparations will be in full swing while some characters try to deal with the impending nuptials. Sonny (Freddie Smith) and Paul (Christopher Sean), as well as Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller), will be tying the knot, but will all the couples make it down the aisle?

Gabi Struggles With Her Feelings

Gabi (Camila Banus) is struggling with her feelings about Chad and Abigail pledging their love to each other again. She really wants to see “PaulSon” make it official, but seeing “Chabby” recommit to each other would be like rubbing salt in her wounds. Days of Our Lives spoilers state that Gabi and Abigail will have a have a heart-to-heart, and Abigail will sympathize with the position Gabi finds herself in.

Who Will Be The Next Commissioner?

Days of Our Lives spoilers via Soap Central also state that Abe (James Reynolds) is shaking up the police department looking for a new police commissioner since Raines (Aaron D. Spears) left the Salem PD in a cloud of shame. He has a few options, including Roman (Josh Taylor). However, Roman is really enjoying his new stress-free role working in the pub, and although he may consider the job offer, there is no guarantee he will return to the police force.

Happy birthday to the beautiful and talented @kristianalfonso! Thank you for giving us Hope. ❤️ #DAYS A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Sep 5, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe (Galen Gering) are also interested in the position of commissioner. Both are upstanding servant leaders of the community and would do well in the role. However, Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that the two would have to compete for this coveted position.

Chloe Stirs Up Trouble

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) will also not see eye-to-eye during the week of September 18-22. They will both want the same thing but will disagree on how to handle the situation. Both these ladies are headstrong, so viewers can look forward to some crazy drama.

But Chloe also has her fingers in another pie this week. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that while talking to Brady (Eric Martsolf), Chloe will accidentally allude to the fact that Eric (Greg Vaughan) still has feelings for Nicole (Arianne Zucker). Wasting no time, Brady will confront Eric and demand that Eric fire Nicole from the Horton Center. Eric feels so guilty that he rather agrees to leave Salem instead because he just wants Nicole to be happy, according to spoilers. Days of Our Lives viewers know that Eric’s feelings are reciprocated and that Nicole also has feelings for him.

In the latest #DAYS, Nicole makes a sacrifice for Brady.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/fGYhtD04RE — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 13, 2017

Lucas Spirals Out Of Control, Faces An Intervention

Lucas (Bryan Datillo) had a vision of Will (Chandler Massey) and since then, his life has been spiraling out of control, so much so that loved ones will get together and stage an intervention. However, Lucas has faced so much in the last few months that this vision is the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back. Their intervention fails, and it seems as if the only thing that will bring Lucas back from the edge is Will’s reappearance himself.

Sonny Has Second Thoughts

Legendary. ???? #DAYS ⠀ ???? @mrchristophersean A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Feb 28, 2017 at 9:36am PST

Days of Our Lives spoilers state that Sonny will have a dream that will cause him to doubt his impending wedding to Paul. Sonny has always felt guilty about moving on after Will, and following the dream, he won’t be able to get Will off his mind. Will Paul and Sonny actually get married, or will there be another surprise waiting for them at the altar. What do you think about the storylines this week? What do you think about Abigail continually putting herself out there for Gabi? How do you feel about the possibility that “Ericole” might not be given a chance?

[Featured Image by Mike Moore/Getty Images]