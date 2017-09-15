Vicki Gunvalson Insists She Had No Ulterior Motives In Inviting Tamra Judge’s Ex-Bff To Her ‘RHOC’ Party

Vicki Gunvalson invited the former best friend of Tamra Judge to her latest party on The Real Housewives of Orange County and was promptly accused of a set up.

During the show, Gunvalson and Judge’s former friend, Ricky, who served as the Best Man during her 2013 wedding, spoke to Kelly Dodd and Gretchen Rossi about the ongoing rumors regarding Eddie Judge’s sexuality and one day later, Judge called for her co-star to be fired.

While several people have suggested that Vicki Gunvalson enlisted Ricky to attend her party in an effort to expose Eddie’s alleged gay past, she claimed in a recent blog that she only invited Ricky because Rossi had informed her that he was interested in spending time with her and other members of the Real Housewives of Orange County cast.

“There was NO ulterior motive, no set up, no preplanning of anything,” Vicki Gunvalson insisted to readers of her blog, according to a report by Reality Tea on September 13.

According to Vicki Gunvalson, she would have never set up the situation to humiliate Eddie Judge, as Tamra Judge alleged, because she simply “no desire” to hurt either of them.

Vicki Gunvalson went on to reveal that Eddie Judge has been friends with Ricky far before he met Tamra Judge but these days, they are completely estranged. While Judge has revealed to her fans and followers on Twitter that her relationship with Ricky came to an end after she began to feel that he only wanted to be around her when cameras were rolling, Gunvalson said she was unaware of what happened between them.

As for Ricky’s claim of having seen Eddie Judge “making out with another man,” Vicki Gunvalson said she was shocked. She also said that aside from Ricky’s claim, she has no real facts surrounding the rumors regarding Eddie’s sexuality.

