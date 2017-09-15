HBO Renews ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ Through 2020, Racial Controversy Increased Ratings?

HBO has renewed Real Time With Bill Maher through 2020, a move that will keep the late night talk show on the air for two more seasons, according to the Hollywood Reporter. In addition to the political talk show, Bill scored a stand-up special in the contract with HBO.

The cable network said they are proud to continue their relationship with Maher, praising him for his hard work. HBO stated that they have worked with Bill for over 30 years and they respect his point of view and passion for politics.

Maher stated that he was grateful that HBO renewed his contract, adding that the cable network is one of the greatest relationships of his life. He applauded their efforts to fight against the grain and sign him his extended deal.

Real Time with Bill Maher has been stable on HBO for more than a decade. The series is entering the 15th season. However, many thought HBO could turn their back on Bill in June when he used the n-word on air.

Maher claimed he was misunderstood and his intention was not to offend his viewers. He apologized for offending anyone and later offered a sincere on-air apology. HBO edited the offensive word out of the future broadcast.

In May, Maher sparked controversy when he made a joke about Ivanka Trump, poking fun at incest. President Trump’s supporters didn’t think his comment was funny and urged HBO to take Maher off the air.

Maher claimed that he meant no harm by his remarks, he just wanted to point out that many people thought Ivanka could control her dad’s outrageous behavior, but it turned out, not even Steve Bannon could control the unruly president. He later apologized for his comment and insisted he didn’t mean to hurt anyone with his crude comments.

Despite the backlash from Real Time viewers, Bill scored an Emmy nominations for outstanding variety talk show the following month. Bill’s partnership with HBO dates back to 1989 when the then off-beat comic headlined his first stand up special. His upcoming stand up special will be his 11th on HBO.

There is no date yet for Maher’s stand up special. Bill will also have a special looking back at his favorite moments on Real Time.

“We are incredibly proud to continue our longstanding relationship with Bill. As part of the HBO family for nearly 30 years, Bill’s distinctive point of view, coupled with his passion and commitment to insightful and informative entertainment, has remained unparalleled.”

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Friday nights on HBO.

