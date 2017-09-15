Miranda Lambert’s Revenge Against Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Hits An All-Time High

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton shocked the world when they split over two years ago, and both have moved on and found happiness with new partners. But that doesn’t mean that their sudden split didn’t sting. Both have aired their dirty laundry on new albums, but Lambert is clearly winning when it comes to the revenge game.

Lambert’s album The Weight of These Wings and her tell-all break-up songs “Vice” and “Tin Man” garnered more nominations from the Country Music Association Awards than any other performer. While Shelton was left out for the second year in a row.

“Miranda can’t keep from smiling these days,” a friend told Radar Online. “She ­suffered at Blake’s hands, but now the world is coming up roses, and that pain of l­osing her man has faded into the rearview mirror. And that she’s beating Blake at his own country music game, it just makes it all the sweeter. She’s laughing all the way to the bank.”

Rumors surrounding how and why Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton split vary depending on whose side is sharing details at the time. Shelton reportedly blindsided Lambert by filing for divorce after just four years of marriage. Rumored reasons for the split include infidelity and Lambert’s refusal to start a family.

#summer2017 ❤️love u guys gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

To add insult to injury Lambert got to watch as her ex-husband fell in love with No Doubt alum Gwen Stefani live on Season 9 of The Voice. Stefani split up with her husband of 13 years, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale after his affair with their nanny was exposed. Stefani and Shelton reportedly bonded over their broken relationships.

Stefani and Shelton have been together for almost two years and have found complete happiness, despite what at first seemed like an odd match. The pop star and the country crooner have formed their own little family with her three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, and often document their happiness on her various social media accounts.

"Oh how I remember well, sunset on September 12th…" #PushingTime???? #2yearstoday❤️ #bamaboy @andersoneast ????@bfluke A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Sep 12, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Lambert too had found happiness after being dumped by Shelton. Her relationship with singer Anderson East is going strong, and they are even rumored to be engaged after two years together. In fact, her friends say she can’t wait to “show him off” at the CMA awards, which will air November 8, on ABC. If she is also rocking an engagement ring at the awards show, may be the ultimate revenge.

Tell us! Whose break-up album is better — Blake Shelton or Miranda Lambert? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]