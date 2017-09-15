Kate Middleton’s Secret Relationship With Princess Diana’s Sister Revealed: Inside Their ‘Special Connection’

Princess Diana’s sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, does her best to stay out of the public eye these days, but that doesn’t mean she has lost all contact with the royal family. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, McCorquodale is really good friends with Kate Middleton but likes to keep their friendship strictly behind doors.

As fans of the royals will recall, McCorquodale was the person who introduced Princess Diana to Prince Charles. McCorquodale went on several dates with Charles before concluding that nothing would come of their relationship. Charles then pursued Diana, who remained close to her sister until her tragic death in 1997. In fact, Diana referred to McCorquodale as the only person she could trust.

Given Diana and McCorquodale’s close connection, it’s not a big surprise that Middleton and McCorquodale are now friends. There’s even a strong possibility that Prince William’s wife confides in McCorquodale just like Diana did. While Middleton and McCorquodale haven’t been spotted together in public, sources claim they share a lot of time together in secret. They have not, unfortunately, confirmed their friendship to the press.

As far as Kate Middleton is concerned, she shares a lot in common with her husband’s late mother. According to Vanity Fair, one of Middleton’s most cherished pieces of jewelry is a tribute to Diana. After Middleton’s first child, George, was born, her sister, Pippa Middleton, gave her a necklace that contained a gold disc with an engraving of George’s name, a tiny gold heart with William’s initials inscribed, and a boy-shaped charm. It turns out, Princess Diana was given a similar necklace by Prince Charles after she gave birth to William.

Diana reportedly kept the necklace by her heart and Pippa decided to continue the tradition with her sister. The elegant piece was crafted by Merci Maman, who later elaborated on the meaning of the necklace and how it tied back to Princess Diana.

“Upon the birth of Prince William in 1982, Prince Charles gave Diana the gift of a gold pendant engraved their new son’s name, which she always wore close to her heart. In 2013, Pippa Middleton continued this family tradition by giving her sister Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, our Personalized Duchess Necklace to celebrate the birth of Prince George,” Maman explained.

Middleton has not addressed the rumors about her friendship with McCorquodale or why they have decided to keep it a big secret all of these years. Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently getting ready for the birth of their third baby.

[Featured Image by WPA Pool/Getty Images]