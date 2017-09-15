Jenelle Evans Fires Back At Nathan Griffith’s Mom In New Court Documents For Custody Of Kaiser

Jenelle Evans is not backing down in her fight to retain custody of her middle child, three-year-old son Kaiser.

According to a new report, the Teen Mom 2 star filed her response to Nathan Griffith’s mom’s request for emergency custody of Kaiser and in her court documents, she claimed her son had “severe” bruising after returning home from the house of Doris Davison.

While Jenelle Evans failed to address Davidson’s claim that she had tested positive for marijuana when pregnant with her youngest daughter, seven-month-old Ensley, she did state that Kaiser should remain in her care and noted that Davidson should no longer be the designated supervisor during Griffith’s visits with his son.

In court documents obtained by Radar Online on September 15, Jenelle Evans suggested Kaiser had been abused while in Davidson and Griffith’s care said the child sustained “severe bruising on his buttocks” during visits. However, according to Davidson’s documents, Jenelle Evans’ claims weren’t possible as she had taken photographs of the child before and after their visits.

In her own court filing, Doris Davidson noted that Jenelle Evans had been investigated by the Department of Social Services after her daughter reportedly tested positive for marijuana at the time of her birth. Davidson also said that both Evans and her fiancé, David Eason, tested positive for marijuana. That said, Jenelle Evans chose to ignore the comment and also failed to address Davidson’s request for a hair follicle drug test.

Jenelle Evans and Doris Davidson are set to face off in court over custody of Kaiser on October 2, 2017.

In other Jenelle Evans news, she and David Eason are set to tie the knot on Saturday, September 23, but because of her current custody arrangement with Griffith and his mom, it is unclear whether or not Kaiser will be in attendance during the ceremony.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]