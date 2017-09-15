NFL Rumors: Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. Making His Season Debut Against Lions On Monday?

Superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. missed the New York Giants’ first game of the season last week due to an ankle injury he suffered in the offseason. The Giants will host the Detroit Lions on Monday, September 18 at the MetLife Stadium. The latest NFL rumors suggest that Beckham might make his season debut against the Lions.

In an interview with Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Odell Beckham Jr. revealed that he is dealing with an ankle injury that will take around six to eight weeks of recovery time. He is still about two to four weeks away from possibly playing but he returned to practice on Thursday. OBJ was feeling good in practice and he could return earlier than expected.

It felt good. It felt good just to be back out there. Something about, it’s just when you put that helmet on, it’s a different mode. When you put the helmet on and go out there and warm up and when we got to individuals, I was running routes. I was feeling pretty good. So, like I said, we’re definitely taking major strides in the right direction. It’s a matter of time.”

According to USA Today, Odell Beckham Jr. suffered the ankle injury on August 21 against the Cleveland Browns. Beckham received a pass from Eli Manning when Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Colhoun rammed his head and shoulder in OBJ’s left leg.

Odell Beckham Jr. and the Giants were pretty lucky that there was no concussion or serious ankle injury. However, it was enough for Beckham to miss their Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Without Beckham, the Giants were easily defeated by the Cowboys, 19-3.

Raanan also reported that Beckham was doing all sorts of things during his first practice since the injury like running, jumping and moving freely. Beckham still has to undergo some treatment before he knows if he can play against the Lions. The 24-year-old wide receiver wants to play in Week 2 but he also wants to be 100 percent healthy.

You don’t know if it’s too early or not, and it gets reinjured and you set yourself back for another 5-6 weeks. I don’t have that luxury right now,” Beckham said. “So it’s a matter of getting to a point where you know you’re confident in it, it’s confident in itself and you can go. And you don’t have to worry about it.”

Michael Eisen of Giants.com reports that Giants head coach Bob McAdoo is optimistic about playing Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday against the Lions at home but team doctors will have the final say. Despite playing good in practice, the Giants are expected to make a decision on the availability of Beckham on Monday minutes before the start of the Week 2 game. The game on Monday will be the Giants’ home opener of the season.

