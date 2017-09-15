Brad Pitt BFFs Amal And George Clooney Reportedly Reject Angelina: How She Became Divorce ‘Villain’

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have watched their divorce play out in the public spotlight, and the media hasn’t even spared their six children (Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt) from scrutiny. As rumors emerged from the ongoing drama, Angelina and Brad separately provided fodder for the hungry gossip mill with interviews. But as E News pointed out, Jolie seems to have been cast as the “villain” in their divorce drama, with Pitt in the role of hero.

Angelina Jolie Cast As Villain In Divorce Drama?

Brad and Angelina once were known as the golden couple, dubbed Brangelina and photographed smiling at each other. But ever since the divorce bombshell, Pitt and Jolie have been portrayed in dramatically different ways, and E News pointed out that the winner is clear.

“It’s clear, a year on, that Brad is winning the inevitable popularity war between the former Jolie-Pitts.”

After the DCFS and FBI investigations removed the shadow cast over Pitt as a result of allegations from the legendary plane ride that reportedly played a key role in ending his marriage to Angelina, Jolie’s ex received a standing ovation at the Golden Globes. Reports of Brad’s reinvented life, ranging from clay sculptures to sipping tea rather than booze, have given Pitt a new image as a charmingly eccentric celebrity, noted the publication.

Would The Real Angelina Jolie Please Pose?

In contrast, Angelina has not fared quite so well when it comes to the portrayal of her image. While Jolie and her estranged husband both have provided interviews, she hasn’t come off as well as Brad, according to E News.

“Some of Angelina’s recent interviews have missed the mark at making her seem vulnerable and in touch with other single moms.”

With Jolie and her kids posing on the red carpet at the Toronto Film Festival, even those photographs showing Angelina with her children have come into question. Some have alleged that Jolie is using her children to shift the focus from her now-infamous Vanity Fair interview, after which she accused the publication of inaccurate quotations.

Could Social Media Save Public Perception Of Angelina Jolie?

The publication noted that rather than take advantage of social media to show that she’s “just like us,” Angelina remains part of a dwindling circle of celebrities who believe they can manage their public image through red carpet poses and magazines.

“In this new age of transparency, celebrity doesn’t work like that anymore; you can no longer tame the fame monster.”

However, E News also termed Jolie the most recent “victim” in the inevitable war that takes place when celebrities split. And it’s not just that publication that is portraying Angelina as getting cast in the role of villain.

A new report claims that Brad Pitt’s best friends Amal and George Clooney reportedly are rejecting Jolie’s alleged attempts to befriend them.

George And Amal Clooney Take Brad Pitt’s Side Against Angelina Jolie?

Brad has enjoyed a famously long, close friendship with George Clooney, and his pal’s marriage to Amal reportedly turned her into Pitt’s BFF as well. Consequently, according to Celebrity Insider, when Jolie reportedly reached out to Amal, she received a solid snub.

Even though Angelina reportedly has continued to try to turn the Clooney couple into her buddies, Jolie allegedly has failed, according to a source quoted by the publication.

“Angie went out of her way [but] Amal was bemused at the suggestions she would want to socialize with a woman she barely knows – let alone has any respect for!”

The insider also revealed that Angelina had made the gesture of friendship because she felt that sufficient time had passed, and life is “too short for petty grudges.” But according to the source, Jolie’s attempt did not succeed.

“[Amal] turned [Angelina] down flat!” added the insider.

Did Brad Pitt Influence Rejection?

Jolie reportedly was upset and bewildered by the rejection, and the insider shared that Angelina had thought that it was the ideal time for her to become pals with George and Amal because Pitt would not prevent it. However, her assumptions allegedly were wrong, according to the source.

The insider also said that Jolie has now accepted that the Clooney couple will not become her BFFs. It’s reportedly particularly difficult to face because George and Amal did accept Matt Damon’s wife Luciana Barroso into their closely knit circle that includes Brad Pitt.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]