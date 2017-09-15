Kenneka Jenkins Video: Hotel Worker Shows Freezer – ‘Ain’t No Way She Could Have’ Shut Freezer Door Herself

Updates to the death investigation of Kenneka Jenkins, a 19-year-old who was found dead inside a walk-in freezer at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel, are being reported on a daily basis. Community activist Andrew Holmes reported that the hotel security video displayed Kenneka walking into a freezer at the hotel by herself, and seemed to suggest no foul play, as reported by the Inquisitr. However, Jenkins’ mother is suggesting otherwise, along with the hotel worker who uploaded the below video. According to the Chicago Tribune, Holmes stated that the surveillance video from that fateful night in the Rosemont hotel displayed Kenneka appearing to be lost as she wandered around near the front desk, and ultimately into the walk-in freezer alone.

Andrew reported that police detectives in Rosemont showed him the security video on Wednesday and that the security footage displayed Kenneka waiting for her friends in the lobby of the hotel. Kenneka’s friends had gone back to the ninth-floor room to retrieve their things. That’s when Jenkins is shown going to the lower level using the elevator and wandering around and opening doors. Jenkins appeared disoriented in the video, according to Holmes. That’s when Kenneka is seen opening two kitchen doors and walking into the freezer, with the doors closing behind Jenkins.

The above video casts doubt on that theory. According to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the above video shows a hotel employee displaying the unlikelihood of Jenkins walking into the freezer alone and shutting the doors behind her without being able to find her way out of the freezer. However, Holmes reports in the below press conference video that Jenkins may have been met with a dark freezer wherein the doors shut behind her and caused her not to be able to find her way out. Andrew speaks of a button in the freezer, and notes the topography of the freezer, which may have required a step up. Andrew also concedes that he wants to ensure that the videos have not been altered and that everyone gets to the truth about what happened to Kenneka.

Andrew stated that Kenneka’s toxicology test results are still pending, which may reveal if anyone placed drugs in Jenkins’ drink and caused her to act outside of her normal behavior. People who wanted to get to the truth about Kenneka protested outside of the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel in Rosemont on Thursday, September 14. The Cook County Medical Examiner should eventually rule on the cause of death of Kenneka.

