Ariel Winter Shocker: ‘Modern Family’ Actress Reveals Her Mother Tried To Make Her A Sex Symbol As A Kid

Ariel Winter recently made shocking revelations about her estranged mother, Crystal Workman, in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, saying that if it were up to her mother, she would have made her pose nude when she was only 12-years-old.

The Modern Family star’s disaffected relationship with her mother has been a subject of intense discussion ever since Ariel Winter was placed in the temporary custody of her elder sister, Shanelle Gray, about five years ago. However, it was only in 2015 when Winter officially became emancipated, having claimed that she had undergone a really rough period with her mother who constantly used to abuse her both emotionally and physically.

But with the star now being on the cusp of beginning college at UCLA, Ariel Winter candidly looked back at those years with her mother in the interview, offering deep insights into the kind of tumultuous relationship they shared over the course of her childhood.

According to Winter, the Modern Family star’s mother began sexualizing her as early as when she was only 7, forcing her to wear “the smallest miniskirts, sailor suits, low-cut things, the shortest dresses you’ve ever seen” and restricting her diet. By 12, Krystal was making Ariel appear like a woman, flaunting her at parties and other Hollywood events.

“People thought I was 24 when I was 12. If there was going to be a nude scene when I was that age, my mother would have a thousand percent said yes.”

At an age when most kids are having fun at school and playing video games, Ariel Winter was the keepsake daughter of her failed mother, who was attempting to fulfill her desires through Ariel. The Modern Family star would often accompany her mother to late-night parties, even after being cast as Alex in ABC’s hit series at the age of 11, meaning she would reach the set early in the morning without food.

Ariel Winter’s on-set teacher, Sharon Sacks, reminisced about the time too, saying that it was apparent that the young star was under stress whenever she was shooting even though her performances never suffered.

“I would order a couple lunches in my name so Ariel could eat one of them. I could tell she was hungry. Boiled chicken and cucumbers isn’t going to do it for a growing kid. “Her mother kept her out late at night at these ridiculous parties. She was 12 and 13 years old and had to be on set at 6:30, 7.”

Even after a difficult and intense childhood, however, now the Modern Family star, who hardly ever attended traditional school, is all ready to begin a new chapter in her life by attending UCLA. And her reasons for doing so are perhaps slightly different from what a lot of teenagers want out their “college” experience.

“The reason I’m going to college is because I do want knowledge in another field. College isn’t the college experience for me. I’m not going to be in a sorority, I’m not going to network, I’m not even really going to make my lifelong friends. I’ve had the career experience. I’ve had the experience of taking care of myself. I’m going to college because I genuinely want to learn.”

With two seasons of Modern Family still to be shot, it appears Ariel Winter will have to divide her time between studies and working, but with the way she has managed so far, it would not be an overstatement to state that the young woman could hope for a bright future ahead.

