Joy-Anna Duggar Pregnant Before Her Wedding To Austin Forsyth? All The Signs They Had A Shotgun Wedding

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth just confirmed they’re going to have a baby. The pair exchanged vows back in May, and it’s not surprising that a baby is already on the way. But did Duggar get pregnant before the wedding? Here’s a look at all the clues that Duggar had a bun in the oven before walking down the aisle.

According to Cafe Mom, the first hint of a pregnancy came in the form of Duggar’s wedding photos. To be fair, Duggar does not look like she’s super pregnant in any of the photos taken at the ceremony, but her dress could easily be hiding a small baby bump. In fact, there is a slight flair around her waist line that could be explained by the early stages of pregnancy.

Duggar also posed for a photo in late August wearing some pretty loose-fitting clothes. The reality star placed her arm strategically around her stomach while standing beside Austin and was clearly hiding her growing baby bump. It is difficult, however, to determine the stage of pregnancy based on the image.

The couple’s first official pregnancy photo was only recently released, and it’s clear that Duggar is carrying a baby. The only problem is that Joy-Anna Duggar looks further along than 14 weeks, which is where she should be if they waited until the wedding night to get pregnant. Of course, another explanation is that Duggar is carrying more than one baby.

can't help but smiling after revealing our blessed news to ya'll A post shared by Joy-Anna Forsyth (@joyanna_forsyth) on Aug 30, 2017 at 8:01pm PDT

With so much uncertainty surrounding Duggar’s baby, Romper reports that the couple has not announced an official due date. Depending on when conception took place, Duggar should have the child sometime this spring. If she has the child any time before February, then that is a good sign that she was pregnant prior to the wedding.

In this modern age, having a baby before the wedding shouldn’t be a big deal. It’s amplified, however, by Duggar’s conservative Christian values, which prohibits any physical engagement with the opposite sex until marriage. This includes no holding hands or kissing, let alone hooking up. Unfortunately, we may never know if Duggar really got pregnant before or after the wedding.

first bump picture on Instagram. #BumpSelfieOne A post shared by Joy-Anna Forsyth (@joyanna_forsyth) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

Tell us! Do you think Joy-Anna Duggar’s pregnancy is the reason they moved up their wedding date? Let us know in the comments below.

