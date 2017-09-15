LuAnn De Lesseps’s Husband Tom D’Agostino Is Engaged; Is His Fiancee’s Ring Bigger Than The ‘RHONY’ Star’s?

LuAnn De Lesseps’ estranged husband, Tom D’Agostino, is reportedly engaged and according to a new report, his fiancee’s ring is bigger than the Real Housewives of New York City star’s engagement ring.

Less than one month after LuAnn De Lesseps confirmed that her marriage to Tom D’Agostino had come to an end after just seven months, he stepped out with Anna Rothschild in The Hamptons and days later, Rothschild debuted a beautiful new canary diamond ring on her engagement finger.

On September 15, Radar Online noted that while the ring Tom D’Agostino used to propose to his current love interest, Anna Rothschild, looks eerily similar to the one he used to pop the question to LuAnn De Lesseps, there is a big difference in the size.

During a September 10 outing with Tom D’Agostino at New York City’s Orsey restaurant, Anna Rothschild showed off the stunning ring, which is said to be double the size of the Real Housewives of New York City star. As Radar Online pointed out, Rothschild’s ring is said to be a whopping 22 carats while LuAnn De Lesseps’ ring was just eight carats.

While LuAnn De Lesseps hasn’t reacted publicly to the news of Tom D’Agostino’s reported engagement, a source told Radar Online that the mother of two was “furious” and “livid” after watching her estranged husband move on with someone new so quickly.

LuAnn De Lesseps married Tom D’Agostino on December 31, 2016 and announced to fans and followers that they had called it quits at the beginning of last month. Around the same time, De Lesseps thanked her Twitter followers for their support.

LuAnn De Lesseps was warned by her Real Housewives of New York City co-stars about Tom D’Agostino’s possible past infidelities but despite their claims against him, De Lesseps chose to ignore their concerns and moved forward with their wedding.

LuAnn De Lesseps and her co-stars, including Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer, are expected to begin production on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of New York City later this year.

