Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Settle Custody Battle Over Baby Dream — But It’s Going To Cost Rob Dearly

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have agreed to settle their custody battle over baby Dream, TMZ reports.

Sources close to the couple said that Chyna dropped the domestic violence allegations she filed against Rob when he agreed to pay her an exorbitant amount of child support payments on a monthly basis. Mr. Kardashian reportedly tried to work out a deal in which he has to pay Ms. Chyna $10,000 per month. Blac, however, wanted more than $50,000. Some bartering was made, until both parties agreed to double Rob’s offer to $20,000 each month.

Fans will recall that in July, Rob Kardashian went on a Twitter tirade targeting Blac Chyna and then posted explicit photos of her online, as reported by Mirror. Before long, Chyna went on to obtain a restraining order against Rob, and then accused him of violently attacking her in April. In the court documents she filed, Blac accused Rob of saying derogatory things to her in front of her son, King Cairo. When she allegedly asked him to stop, he replied, “I can say whatever the f*&k I want!” before allegedly grabbing her phone and pushing her to the ground.

Chyna also stated in the court documents that Kardashian has been violent with her in the past and that she always felt afraid being around him, partly because he always possessed a gun and threatened to use it to kill himself.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, You Pay Me, I Drop Domestic Violence Allegations https://t.co/WepF81AW45 — TMZ (@TMZ) September 15, 2017

TMZ’s source said that Rob signed the deal on the stipulation that a large portion of the amount will be used to pay for Dream Kardashian’s nannies. Rob reportedly wants to make sure there are enough nannies to look after Dream during the times when Chyna isn’t around. Sources claim that Chyna left their daughter at home while she went off to party over the entire weekend, and Rob wasn’t thrilled about it.

Blac Chyna's lawyer responds to reports of a Child Services investigation into Dream Kardashian. https://t.co/5yY46mOjAn pic.twitter.com/8qwe7RlYr6 — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) September 13, 2017

To top it off, Rob Kardashian has agreed to pay Blac Chyna’s legal fees, which are of considerable amount.

There’s also the matter of the Kardashian sisters — Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe — not wanting the idea of Blac Chyna taking care of their niece. In fact, they wanted Blac’s access to Dream to be limited, according to multiple reports.

After getting engaged and welcoming Dream in 2016, Rob and Chyna split earlier this year.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty /Getty Images]