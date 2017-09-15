Adam Levine Might Take Time Off From ‘The Voice,’ Maroon 5 Wants To Have More Time For Baby No. 2

The Voice coach Adam Levine is expecting another baby. On September 13, his wife, Behati Prinsloo, posted a picture of her baby bump on Instagram, confirming that the couple will have a new addition to the family by next year. The latest reports reveal that the Maroon 5 frontman might take some time off from The Voice to spend more time with his family.

With the recent announcement, there are many rumors about how Adam Levine will handle his schedule; after all, having two babies will be challenging for the couple. The couple’s firstborn, Dusty Rose, is just a year old. With another baby coming along, sources reveal that Adam wants to spend more time with his wife and children.

Hollywood Life reported that they have an insider claiming Adam is thinking about taking some time off from The Voice. Adam has been a fixture on the reality show since it went on air in 2011. The singer is a devoted father, and with baby number two, he might have to give up some things he loves. The same source claims the singer is thinking about being in alternating seasons of The Voice if his schedule becomes too packed. This way, he will have more time for the kids, and it seems like Adam and Behati have been discussing it.

ROUND 2….. A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

Behati’s announcement about having another baby took a lot of people by surprise. According to reports, even Adam Levine’s Voice family did not expect the couple to have another baby so soon. A source revealed that people at the reality show were looking forward to welcoming a new bundle of joy, but not from Adam and Behati. The same source claims everyone thought Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will have a baby before Adam becomes a father again. In fact, the source also revealed they were thrilled about the banter between Adam and Blake on The Voice if Blake becomes a father soon.

????????????????????????????????????????☀️???? A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Nov 14, 2016 at 7:15am PST

The two coaches would have a fun time comparing the number of winners they coached on The Voice and how many babies they fathered. Although the news took a lot of people by surprise, everyone was happy for Adam. The singer was excited about being a father for the first time when Dusty Rose was born last year.

While The Voice would be different without Adam Levine on the show, being on alternate seasons would give the singer enough time to enjoy his children’s early years. Meanwhile, The Voice will be back for another season on September 25.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]