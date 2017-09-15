‘Big Brother 19’: Kevin Poised To End Up A Bigger Winner Than The ‘BB19’ Runner-Up

Big Brother 19 player Kevin Schlehuber was part classy and part clueless, but that “strategy” could land him in a better financial spot than the runner-up of the CBS summertime reality show. Early on, Kevin won $25,000 in a temptation offer in the beginning of the season. Now, the 55-year-old dad of seven is sitting pretty as the probable recipient of the America’s Favorite Player vote, which also comes with a $25,000 prize.

A $50,000 paycheck is also the amount that the Big Brother runner-up will receive, but Kevin Schlehuber has something that the likely final two, Paul Abrahamian and Josh Martinez, don’t have. On a season where much of America slammed the houseguests’ dirty Big Brother gameplay, Kevin walked away from the game with his self-respect intact. Nice guys may finish last, but in Kevin’s case, a nice guy could finish with a paycheck worthy of a Big Brother runner-up—without the nasty aftertaste.

In his exit interview with Big Brother host Julie Chen, Kevin admitted that while he played a good social game, he fell short when it came to the competitions this season. Schlehuber also offered no animosity toward Paul Abrahamian, saying he understood why the Big Brother mastermind orchestrated his eviction.

“Paul did what he had to do,” Kevin said, according to Gold Derby. “He has to go to a jury and I get along with most of them. I don’t think he wants to go to the jury next to someone most of the houseguests get along with.”

It’s true that Kevin Schlehuber was one of the most liked houseguests in the Big Brother 19 house, if not in Big Brother history. Kevin seemed to have no hard feelings toward anyone involved in his demise in the game, telling Chen the younger castmates’ final three alliance didn’t bother him.

“There’s a big difference because they’re the same age,” Kevin said of Paul, Christmas Abbott, and Josh Martinez.

“They stay up and talk and things like that. It’s fine, that’s how the game is played. I knew there was something going on, but I wasn’t going to cause a scene.”

Unlike several bitter houseguests before him who didn’t hug or say goodbye to anyone as they walked out the Big Brother door (Cody Nickson’s angry exit across the glass-topped coffee table was especially epic), a sharp-dressed Kevin Schlehuber said his goodbyes in a classy manner.

After Kevin Schlehuber’s eviction, many Big Brother fans took to Twitter to petition for him to win the America’s Favorite Player title for Big Brother 19.

I'm voting Kevin for AFP. 1. It's FAVORITE player, not best. 2. He's not a human crap pile. 3. He's been bullied for weeks now. #BB19 — #BB19 (@BBNonsense) September 11, 2017

At this point Josh winning BB19 and Kevin winning AFP is the only acceptable outcome. #bb19 — Angie (@waterspot_) September 9, 2017

Paul has played an excellent game, but I must say that I do not respect the bullying by him and hgs. AFP please vote for Kevin. #bb19 — Debbie G. (@bluegarton) September 12, 2017

Honestly, it'd be HILARIOUS to see Paul come in second to Josh… & Kevin win AFP.. & Leave with basically just as much as Paul.. #BB19 ???? — ✨TEAM NORTH✨ (@BBTeamNorth) September 14, 2017

Kevin went out with such grace, I hope a good man like him wins AFP????????#BB19 — Tiffany Rooney (@itstiffbishh) September 15, 2017

That's it. Kevin's getting my AFP votes. He's not bitter and he's got class — Kristin (@bbadorable) September 15, 2017

Take a look at the video below to see Kevin Schlehuber talking about who he plans to stay friends with after Big Brother 19 ends.

The Big Brother 19 finale airs Wednesday, Sept. 20 on CBS.

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS]