William And Kate Unfazed By Intruder At George’s School? Couple To Continue Fetching Duties

Following the attempted break-in at Prince George’s school, a royal insider reiterates that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge remain firm in taking their son to and from school “as often as they possibly can.” The source told People that regardless of their royal duties, William and Kate will try their best to drop off and pick up their eldest from the prestigious Thomas’s Battersea school.

A woman was recently arrested outside George’s school for an alleged burglary attempt. The Metropolitan Police assured citizens through a statement that they are “working with the school, which is attended by His Royal Highness Prince George, to review its security arrangements after the incident.”

Nonetheless, William doesn’t seem worried about the attempted break-in. When he visited the Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool last Thursday, the father of two revealed that the young prince, known as George Cambridge at school, is adjusting nicely to his new environment.

“George has been really easy,” William said.

Even if George soon welcomes a baby sibling, the Duke of Cambridge jokingly added that he still “rules the roost.” As for Charlotte, he quipped that “she’s going to be trouble when she’s older.”

Royal spectators did not expect William and Kate’s choice of school because it was believed that George would attend the Wetherby School just like his father.

While the royal couple did not divulge their reason, Thomas’s Battersea’s aspiration to develop its pupils’ character seems to be the driving factor. After all, Kate previously revealed how significant it is for her to ensure George and Charlotte will grow up as compassionate individuals.

Kate, however, missed George’s first day at school because of her hyperemesis gravidarum, an extreme pregnancy condition characterized by nausea, vomiting, and weight loss. She reportedly wants to give birth to her third child with Prince William at home, a method she has considered but eventually didn’t pursue with George and Charlotte.

The Daily Mail sheds light on Kate Middleton’s long-time wish to give birth at Kensington Palace.

“The Duchess knew it wasn’t possible for her first baby to be born at home, but she asked for a home birth for the second. Officials and doctors thought it too risky. There was concern and in the end she decided against it.”

It is believed that Prince William’s wife wants to steer clear of the press and give birth privately. When she had George and Charlotte in 2013 and 2015, the press gathered outside the hospital, and this might be strenuous for her because of her delicate condition.

[Featured Image by KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]