Beyonce Flaunts Famous Curves And Cleavage During Date Night With JAY-Z At Rihanna’s Diamond Ball

Beyonce and JAY-Z took some time off their parenting duties and enjoyed a star-studded date night just three months after welcoming twins Sir and Rumi.

On Thursday, music industry’s power couple were all glammed up as they attended Rihanna’s third annual Diamond Ball in New York City’s Cipriani Wall Street.

Beyonce and JAY-Z were all smiles as they posed for pictures at their first major red carpet event since becoming parents to their adorable twins.

During the event, Beyonce has proven once again that she has already snapped back from her pregnancy as she flaunted her stunning post-baby body.

The “Crazy In Love” singer did not hold back in showing off her famous curves and cleavage in a sexy yet elegant ensemble.

The 36-year-old mother of three showcased some serious leg in a daring thigh-high slit dark emerald silk gown. The curvaceous beauty also sported a black lacy undergarment, which was cleverly designed to cover her other leg.

Beyonce’s sultry outfit also featured a plunging neckline that gave a glimpse of her ample cleavage and embellished cuffs at the sleeve. The singer completed her look with her lightened curly tresses and sophisticated nude makeup.

JAY-Z, on the other hand, kept it classy with a black and white tuxedo with a large, floppy bow tie.

#Beyoncé & #JayZ make one picture perfect couple at #Rihanna's #DiamondBall! A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared) on Sep 14, 2017 at 11:13pm PDT

During the event, Beyonce and JAY-Z posed with fellow A-listers, including Jamie Foxx and of course, Rihanna. Other celebrities present at the event include Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Ratajkowski, Lil Kim, La La Anthony, Cardi B, and more.

This year’s Diamond Ball was hosted by Dave Chapelle and featured performances by Kendrick Lamar and Calvin Harris.

Rihanna’s annual ball will once again raise money for the Clara Lionel Foundation, which she founded in 2012 in honor of her grandparents. The foundation aims to improve health, education, arts, and culture worldwide.

#Rihanna stunned in a Ralph & Russo Couture dress at the #DiamondBall tonight in New York! A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared) on Sep 14, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

Hours before partying with Rihanna and her guests at the Diamond Ball, Beyonce dropped by Broadway’s hit musical Dear Evans. The Lemonade hitmaker hung out backstage with the show’s star Ben Platt.

The actor, who became famous for his work in Pitch Perfect series, posted a photo of himself looking ecstatic about Beyonce’s visit.

The alien called me an alien and I'm no longer living. ????: @benjpasek A post shared by Ben Platt (@bensplatt) on Sep 14, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

Beyonce and JAY-Z have been quite busy lately. Earlier this month, the rap mogul headlined Philadelphia’s Made in America festival, a music event founded by JAY-Z himself.

Beyonce, on the other hand, was recently in her hometown of Houston, Texas and met the victims of Hurricane Harvey. The singer, alongside her mother Tina Knowles Lawson and eldest daughter Blue Ivy served meals to 400 survivors and made a significant amount of donation.

