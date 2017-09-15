‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Reportedly Forced To Move Into Prison’s ‘Condo’ Due To Bad Behavior

Former Dance Moms mentor Abby Lee Miller is reportedly not making a lot of friends at the FCI Victorville. The ALDC founder, who was dubbed the “most hated woman” in prison, was allegedly forced to move into a new living quarters due to her bad behavior.

In an exclusive report by Radar Online, it has been revealed that the Dance Moms star is having a hard time getting along with the other inmates. According to the gossip site, Abby has been gaining a lot of enemies in jail, prompting the staff to move her into the so-called “condo” unit.

Apparently, the 51-year-old choreographer was forced to transfer into a new living arrangement after fellow inmates expressed their dislike for her.

“She managed to get out of the multi-purpose room where she was living and into what they call the ‘condo’.”

However, sources told the gossip outlet that the condo is not as fancy as it sounds. Allegedly, the rooms are “disgusting and covered in thick dust.”

The same insider even gave a description of Abby Lee Miller’s alleged “condo” in prison.

“The condos are rooms with gray floors and a bunch of rows. Each contains a bunk bed where the top person can see the entire area. You see everything up there.”

The source also added that the Dance Moms instructor’s new room has a very low ceiling and furnished with two lockers, two plastic chairs, a small writing desk and two small boards.

Aside from her new living quarters, Abby Lee Miller was reportedly able to get a “special treatment” with her medical needs. According to Radar Online, the former Dance Moms star managed to see the doctor from the men’s medium II facility.

The gossip site claimed that Miller has been complaining about a recent leg injury and her gastric bypass surgery. The controversial dancer is allegedly not satisfied with the doctor originally assigned to her and requested to see a better one.

However, it is worth noting that such claims remained unconfirmed, so it’s best to take it with a grain of salt.

Just recently, the former Dance Moms mentor has been rumored to hire a personal prison bodyguard last month.

According to Radar Online, Abby is paying a very feared woman in FCI Victorville to watch over her. Apparently, the female bodyguard follows her around everywhere and protects her from any aggression. There were also claims that the reality star is paying her off in commissary credit.

“Abby started paying a woman who happens to be very feared to shadow her around and keep her safe.”

It can be recalled that Abby Lee Miller was allegedly involved in a shouting match just weeks after starting her year-long sentence. Sources revealed that the inmate got into a heated argument with the Dance Moms star because she was “tired of seeing and hearing her cry in the multi-room.”

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Invision/AP Images]