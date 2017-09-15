Selena Gomez receives kidney transplant from television actress and her best friend Francia Raisa

In the world of celebrities, breast cancer and HIV/AIDS are the most common disorders, thanks to months of awareness and fundraising campaigns by the stars. Lupus, an autoimmune disease that can damage kidneys, is in the second category.

Selena Gomez has received a kidney transplant from her best friend and TV actress, Francia Raisa. According to E! Online, the Ramona and Beezus star has been fighting lupus for months and was recommended to go to the hospital by her family doctor. Gomez did not let her fans and media know anything about her health condition. However, an Instagram post confirmed everything, as she has been out of the spotlight because of health issues.

The post does not reveal anything about Selena’s current condition, or when and where the operation took place. But it does suggest that the Monte Carlo star has fought depression, anxiety, and lupus in recent months. The Instagram photo shows Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez holding hands while lying side-by-side in hospital beds.

Francia Raisa, 29, is a beautiful American actresses, best known for her works in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and Bring It On: All or Nothing. For years, she has maintained a close relationship with Selena Gomez and The Weeknd.

The Spring Breakers actress revealed her lupus diagnosis back in 2015 and decided to take a break from her career. In those days, she was dealing with panic attacks and stress too. Lupus is a health complication, where some organs, including kidneys, are damaged. One healthy transplant is all Selena’s body needed, so Francia came forward and donated her kidney to her best friend.

Gomez, who is widely known for her songs “Good for You,” “Hands to Myself,” and “Same Old Love,” has been in show business since childhood. She has reportedly sold more than 20 million singles and over 6 million albums worldwide.

Her 125 million Instagram followers have wished the Barney & Friends actress best wishes. Once recovered and discharged from the hospital, Selena Gomez will start shooting the new Woody Allen film, which is scheduled for release in 2020. As of now, there is no information whether The Weeknd has visited her in the hospital or not.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]