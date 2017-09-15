‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Faith Turns On Victor, Phyllis Suspects A Mole, Graham Threatens Ashley

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Friday, September 15 state that Victor (Eric Braeden) spares no effort to rub it in after he helps Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Noah (Robert Adamson) obtain a liquor license for their new location.

Victor suggests that Nick can’t manage his business alone and that he clearly needs help. Nick is offended by Victor’s comments and the two begin to argue. Noah is forced to intervene. He quickly deescalates the situation by escorting Victor out.

Nikki Updates Nick On Faith’s Disclosure

Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, September 15 and Monday, September 18 tease that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) comes to see Nick. She tells Nick she just found out that Victor visited Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) at the summer camp and spoke to her about issues at home before Nick had a chance to see his daughter. Nikki’s revelation implies that Victor had gone behind Nick to win Faith to his side before she returned home from the summer camp.

Nick is aghast at the revelation. It seems clear that Nikki’s disclosure will escalate the conflict between Nick and Victor.

Faith Turns Against Victor

Meanwhile, Nick decides to talk to Faith so that she can hear his own side of the story. He tells Faith that Victor kicked him out of the tack house.

Faith is appalled to learn that Victor threw Nick out of the tack house. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that she confronts her grandfather and demands an explanation. She feels betrayed because she believes that Victor lied to her.

Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, September 18 state that Victor later confronts Nick. He accuses Nick of trying to set Faith against him. Nick insists that Victor is to blame for the situation. He accuses Victor of having tried to influence Faith by secretly going to see her at the summer camp.

However, Victor insists that he never misrepresented the situation to Faith and that Nick was wrong to have told Faith something that would set her against him.

The two exchange accusations and counter-accusations. Each tries to portray the other as selfish and acting against the best interest of the young child.

Phyllis Suspects A Mole

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) consults Ravi (Abhi Sinha). Brash & Sassy appears to be anticipating every Jabot move lately. Phyllis is convinced that someone is spying on Jabot for Brash & Sassy.

Ravi suggests that someone might have accessed Jabot servers. He promises to investigate the matter.

Fans know that Billy (Jason Thompson) accessed Jabot servers on Phyllis’ laptop when he spent an evening with Phyllis at her house,

Jack And Ashley Nag Dina About Graham

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) continue to put pressure Dina (Marla Adams) to ditch Graham (Max Shippee). Jack and Ashley are suspicious of Graham and have been trying to investigate his background.

However, Graham appears to have taken care to cover his tracks.

Jack meets Dina and insists she must stop granting Graham access to Jabot files. Dina promises to comply with Jack’s demand.

Dina later complains to Ashley about Jack. Dina trusts Graham and she is upset that Jack does not trust him. However, Ashley sides with Jack. She also does not trust Graham.

Graham Catches Ashley Snooping Around

Dina hands over the key to Graham’s suite to Ashley so that she search to satisfy her curiosity. Dina takes the decision because she thinks it would help to put questions about Graham’s trustworthiness to rest. Dina trusts Graham so much that she is convinced a search through his room will yield no incriminating evidence against him.

However, while searching through Graham’s room, Ashley finds an invoice that shows that Graham is paying thousands of dollars to keep his mother at a retirement home. The discovery appears to prove that Graham is lying that his mother is dead.

However, as Ashley exits the room she runs into Graham.

Graham Threatens To Call The Police

Graham wants an explanation. He threatens to call the police. Ashley offers an excuse that appears to appease Graham. However, Y&R spoilers reveal that he later complains to Dina who admits to him that she gave Ashley the key to his room.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that the incident will spark a confrontation between Graham and Dina’s children. Graham will send a photo to Victor showing Jack kissing Nikki.

