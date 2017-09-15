After ending her affair with Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart is currently dating Victoria Secret model Stella Maxwell. The duo is not new to display their love for each other in public, and now there are reports that the actress is reportedly ready to ask Stella Maxwell to marry her.

Kristen was previously involved with Robert Pattinson. Their affair was the talk of the tinsel town because of their vampire human romantic movie franchise. When the pictures of Kristen getting intimate with Rupert Sanders surfaced online, the Harry Potter movie star chose to end his relationship with her.

After Robert, who is now engaged to singer FKA Twigs, Kristen dated various women. Her relationships with Alicia Cargile, French singer SoKo, and St. Vincent were highly covered by media outlets but she seems to be settling down with Miley Cyrus’s former love interest.

Earlier this year, Inquisitr reported that Maxwell and Stewart are now sharing an apartment together in L.A. Their pictures also showed that the two seem to be practically inseparable, and a new report allegedly claims that both of them are getting serious for their future.

A friend of the couple told OK! magazine via Hollywood Life that Kristen wants to take her romance with Stella to the next level, but the model does not wish to rush in her relationship.

“They’ve been talking about an engagement for a while.”

The insider went on to explain that Kristen seems pretty insecure when it comes to her personal life and insists that Stella is indeed the love of her life.

“Kristen doesn’t want this relationship going the way of her other messy romances,” the insider explained. “It’s typically impulsive on her part, but she insists Stella is the love of her life and she wants to lock her down. She may come off confident, but deep down, Kristen’s actually pretty insecure.”

It is not officially confirmed when Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell will announce their future plans, but based on their previous relationships, it looks like the couple would like to continue their courtship for some more time before settling down. At the same time, Kristen has a very busy 2017 and 2018 due to the challenging roles she has accepted. So, the chances of her getting engaged to Stella Maxwell in 2017 are pretty slim.

