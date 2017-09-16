Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo Wedding: ‘Descendants Of The Sun’ Actor Chooses Love Over Career

Even before Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo announced their real-life romance and upcoming wedding, the Descendants of the Sun actor has already hinted that he was ready to take a break from acting to focus on more important things. Now that the South Korean power couple will be tying the knot soon, it appears that the actor is choosing love over career by making it his first priority.

Speaking to W Korea magazine at the time, Song Joong Ki revealed that despite being one of the most sought after South Korean actors of his generation, having a successful career is not his main priority. The 31-year-old actor told the publication that he likes taking breaks in between jobs to put more attention to his personal life rather than being flooded with multiple projects.

“My dream is to build a family. It’s not to be successful in my profession. As an actor, it’s important to strike and balance between work and family. Ultimately, I want to be a good father and a good husband.”

Song Joong Ki shocked everyone when he opened up about wanting to start a family during his interview. Since the Battleship Island actor and Song Hye Kyo have not yet revealed the status of their relationship at the time, many were convinced that the Descendants of the Sun co-stars might be ready to take their alleged off-screen romance to the next level and wedding bells may soon be ringing. Little did the fans know that they were actually right all along.

감사합니다!새해복 많이 받으세요!happy new year!???? A post shared by Hyekyo Song (@kyo1122) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:59pm PST

Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki recently purchased a multi-million-dollar new home that made everyone think that he was definitely ready to settle down even though he and Song Hye Kyo still remained tight-lip about their relationship at the time he bought the house. The Descendants of the Sun actor’s new crib is located in the Itaewon area of Seoul which caused him a whopping 10 billion won or approximately $8.9 million.

Song Joong Ki has definitely changed the order of his priority list. Although he has previously admitted that he would do project after project ever since he debuted, he just recently turned down a Netflix role for his upcoming nuptials with Song Hye Kyo.

There were talks that Song Joong Ki will be cast in the show titled Kingdom. However, the Descendants of the Sun actor declined the role to prepare for his upcoming wedding.

유대위님 인스타 안하는관계로 …제가 ..폭풍 ..업데이트. A post shared by Hyekyo Song (@kyo1122) on Apr 5, 2016 at 5:13am PDT

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]