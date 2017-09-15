Melania Trump Wears A Nearly $8,000 Monique Lhuillier Sequined Chiffon Gown At Black Tie Dinner [Photos]

Melania Trump is learning the hard way that fashion isn’t all fun and games when you’re the wife of the U.S. president. Whether she’s dressing up for Steven Mnuchin’s wedding or dressing down and being mindful of the severity of damage inflicted by Hurricane Harvey and Irma, people are usually extremely critical of what she’s wearing and, in many cases, how much it costs.

The constant criticism surrounding her personal style hasn’t deterred Melania Trump from expressing herself how she sees fit, however. Tonight Melania Trump was quite the dazzling figure as she hosted the annual White House Historical Association dinner alongside Donald Trump, according to the NY Daily News.

In the photos, which you can see below, Melania Trump shines brightly in a sparkly floor-length gown, which the fashion finders at the White House Fash Twitter account have identified as a piece from Monique Lhuillier’s line.

#FLOTUS is wearing a Pre-Fall 2017 @M_Lhuillier gown for the black tie dinner tonight, available at $7995:https://t.co/khhPZCgu6C pic.twitter.com/SGoLxceaoP — White House Fashion (@WhiteHouse_Fash) September 15, 2017

Per the website where it can be purchased, the shiny number comes with a jewel neckline and capelet back. It’s also short-sleeved and comes in an A-line silhouette. A black “contrast velvet tie” sits at the waist, acting as a belt. If you’re looking to purchase the dress for yourself, Bergdorf Goodman’s website has the “Short-Sleeve Sequined Capelet Gown” listed at a whopping $7,995 dollars.

It should be noted that Melania Trump’s version of the dress seems to have been altered based on her personal preferences. For starters, the lining of Melania Trump’s dress seems to have a sweetheart neckline, while a sheer, sequined overlay covers her exposed shoulders and decolletage. The dress on the website doesn’t seem to expose the bust of the gown. The sleeves appear to be shorter as well.

Melania Trump didn’t veer too far away from her usual hair and makeup looks. It seems that the former model prefers to keep her coif simple, even as her outfits remain anything but.

What do you think of Melania Trump’s sparkly Monique Lhuillier gown? Do you think that it flattered her? What do you think of the price? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image By Alex Wong/Getty Images]