Tom Cruise’s ex-wife Katie Holmes has officially confirmed her relationship with Jamie Foxx days ago during a beach outing in Malibu, California, and now, fans are speculating over the actress’ recent uploaded picture as it shows her wearing a beautiful ring.

On Labor Day 2017, Hollywood’s worst kept secret was finally out in the open when after years of speculations, reports, and denying, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s pictures surfaced online where they could be seen holding hands during a romantic walk.

A source close to the couple has come out to say that Katie has yet another secret for her fans. Reportedly, the pair has been engaged for several months and just like their relationship, they reportedly kept the engagement news a secret as well.

There are many close sources who believe that the reason they both are not announcing the news of their engagement because they do not want to offend Mission Impossible movie star Tom Cruise and the Church of Scientology.

Earlier this year, Inquisitr reported that the reason for the secrecy is Tom Cruise. It was during that time when different media outlets reported that Jamie has reportedly ended his three years relationship with Katie because of his growing concern for Tom Cruise. The reports further pointed that the singer was allegedly scared of Cruise’s sudden outbursts.

“Jamie doesn’t know Tom’s crazy side and he likes to keep it that way. He’s heard war stories from Katie about what it’s like to be his bad side and he doesn’t want that drama.”

However, in the recent light of events, many sources reportedly believe that Tom was not surprised when the news of her ex-wife’s recent affair surfaced online because he knew about the alleged romance for years.

But it does not mean that he is all excited and goofy for Katie and his old pal Jamie. A family friend revealed to Life & Style that Tom feels betrayed by his former wife and friend Jamie with whom he once shared screen space in Collateral.

“Tom has known about Katie and Jamie’s secret relationship since the beginning, and it has always bothered him that they were hooking up. While Katie and Jamie did their best to keep things a secret from the world, Tom is too well-connected and found out about them shortly after their romance began.”

The insider further shared: “Tom is shocked and upset that Katie is dating a costar he once considered a close friend. He feels betrayed by both of them.”

Meanwhile, there are rumors that Katie is reportedly flaunting her beautiful engagement ring to many of her friends.

My sweetie ???????????????????????????????????????? A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Sep 6, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

The insider claimed, “Katie has even worn her ring in front of friends, but she has always denied it was an engagement ring.”

It is not officially confirmed whether Jamie Foxx has asked Katie Holmes to marry him but based on their previous relationships, it looks like the couple will prefer to take things slow for a while.

