Deshaun Watson First Victory In The NFL Didn’t Come With Ease; Texans Win 13-9

2017, Round 1, Pick 12, Deshaun Watson out of Clemson University. Watson finished 32-3 in his college season becoming the most winningest quarterback in Clemson history. Watson did not get the start as the quarterback in week one, but he sure did finish that game 12-23, 102 yards, and one touchdown.

The Houston Texans head coach, Bill O’Brien, made sure Watson was the starting quarterback for this game, O’Brien did a great job on selecting Watson as the starting QB. On his 22nd birthday, Watson won his first career NFL game as a starting QB, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 13-9.

Watson win didn’t come with ease. The rookie quarterback felt NFL hitting on Thursday night. Sack after sack, 3 and outs after 3 and outs, Watson looked uncomfortable in the pocket for the first two-quarters. Watson uncomfortable play was not because of him being a rookie, but his offensive line played hideously in the first half.

After getting dismantled by Geno Atkins, Watson rushed for a 49-yard touchdown to score the first six points of the game. The last four rookie QBs with 49-yards TD rush or longer is Cam Newton, Robert Griffin III, Marcus Mariota, and now Watson. Watson TD was the only touchdown of the game.

Watson didn’t turn the ball over all game and made it easier on the defense to keep the Bengals from the red zone.

While Watson was running all over the Bengals, Houston defense kept the Bengals out the end zone.

The highly praised JJ Watt and the defense kept the Texans in the game by keeping the Cincinnati Bengals to nine points. In addition, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney picked off Andy Dalton which translated into a field goal.

The halftime score was 10-6 Texans.

In the fourth quarter, the defense continued to shine as they kept the Bengals from scoring a touchdown. The Bengals nine points came from all field goals.

Adding Watson to this fierce defense could be a problem in the AFC South this season. The Texans have yet to fully unleash Watson to the whole playbook which will keep his stats average.

Next week will not get any easier for Watson as he and the Texans face the New England Patriots.

