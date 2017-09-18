Paris Hilton On Her DJ career, New York’s 2017 Synergy Global Forum, Branding, And Her Upcoming Projects

One of the most recognizable celebrities of the past decade and a half, Paris Hilton has experienced success in a variety of fields. As an author, her Confessions of an Heiress hit the New York Times Best-Seller List in 2004. Her record deal with Warner Brothers led to selling over 600,000 copies of her Paris album. Her work as a designer and product endorser has led to over $1 billion in fragrance sales and dozens of Paris Hilton stores opening around the world. And, of course, she has been the star of multiple television shows, including The Simple Life, The World According to Paris, and Paris Hilton’s My New BFF; she memorably hosted Saturday Night Live in 2005, the same year she appeared in the MTV Movie Award-nominated House of Wax.

In 2012, Hilton began a new career as a DJ. Five years later, Hilton is still touring the world as a DJ, commanding high fees and appearing at some of the world’s biggest clubs. One of her upcoming appearances will be as part of the Synergy Global Forum New York 2017, as Hilton is scheduled to host and DJ the two-day event’s after-party at the Hammerstein Ballroom. The Synergy Global Forum itself will be taking place at the Theater at Madison Square Garden on October 27 and 28. Other notables appearing include Sir Richard Branson, Jack Welch, Ray Kurzweil, Malcolm Gladwell, Gary Vaynerchuk, Steve Forbes, and Arianna Huffington.

To learn more about Paris Hilton, I spoke with her for the Inquisitr. More on the star can be found at www.parishilton.com, while further information on the Synergy Global Forum New York 2017 is available at www.synergyglobal.com.

You will be a part of the upcoming Synergy Global Forum. What will you be doing as part of the Forum?

Paris Hilton: I will be DJing the after-party at the Hammerstein Ballroom. I am very much looking forward to playing for so many inspirational and business-minded people.

Is there something you wish more people knew about Paris Hilton?

Paris Hilton: There are always a lot of misconceptions about me. I wish people knew more about the business side of Paris Hilton. I am a strong, intelligent businesswoman and I believe in making my own dreams come true with hard work and determination.

Do you have a career accomplishment that you are most proud of?

Paris Hilton: I am most proud of the empire that I have built. It has always been a dream of mine to become a successful businesswoman. My hard work and dedication have paid off.

How did you get into the world of DJing? Is it related to your career as a singer?

Paris Hilton: Back in the day, I was the first person to do a celebrity appearance when I opened the Palms Hotel in Las Vegas. It was then that I realized that there was a shift and it was more about the DJ. So I hired the best people in the business such as Mike Henderson, DJ Endo, and learned everything there was to learn about DJing. It is very technical, but I am a huge tech geek, so I really enjoy learning about the newest software.

You have been an actress, a model, a singer, a DJ, a designer, and plenty of other things. Is there a way you like to describe what you do for a living?

Paris Hilton: I see myself first and foremost as a businesswoman, brand, and entrepreneur. I am also an artist. I love to sing, design, model, act, and create. I am an Aquarius, so I am a naturally creative person.

Is there a career goal that you are still working towards?

Paris Hilton: I feel that I have accomplished so much. But an area I would like to focus and spend more time on is the real estate world. Growing up in my family, I have had such incredible mentors in my grandfather and father, and I would really love to follow in their footsteps and have my own hotel chain. I love being a pioneer and am also really looking forward to debuting my new innovative tech projects.

Aside from the Synergy Global Forum coming up this fall in October, what are you working on? Any upcoming projects you can talk about?

Paris Hilton: I am constantly working on several projects simultaneously. I am about to release my 24th fragrance and am wrapping up work on my second album. I am also involved in writing my third book and am opening a hotel and my own real estate properties around the world. I am continually designing and creating for my 19 product lines and am currently working on a skincare line as well. I also have several tech projects that are in the works. I never stop, success is something that drives me in life.

Where do your creative ideas usually come to you? Do you have a studio you work out of?

Paris Hilton: I travel around the world and get to meet the most interesting people and visit the most beautiful places. So I am continually inspired by my life and travels. I have a recording studio at my house in Los Angeles and my office in Beverly Hills and my loft in New York. These places are where I do most of my work out of. I am also always on the plane so I get a lot of work done on the plane.

Finally, what was the last concert you attended for fun?

Paris Hilton: I had an amazing time at my friend Black Coffee’s show in Ibiza a few weeks ago, he is so talented, has a big heart and amazing energy. I love going to his shows.

