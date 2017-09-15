‘Iron Man 4’: Robert Downey Jr. Too Old To Play Tony Stark In Highly-Anticipated Marvel Film?

Although the official release date of Iron Man 4 is still uncertain, a lot of rumors have already been swirling regarding the much-awaited Marvel film. It was previously reported that Robert Downey Jr. may already be done portraying Tony Stark a.k.a Iron Man, and now it is realized that he may actually be too old to play his iconic character.

When it was confirmed that Robert Downey Jr. was going to be a part of Spider-Man: Homecoming, the highly-anticipated Iron Man 4 was seemingly pushed off the priority list. So if the fourth installment will finally set to start filming and Robert Downey Jr. is still willing to play everyone’s favorite genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist, he may not have the energy to do the action-packed film anymore.

Not that Robert Downey Jr. is out of shape and is not capable of portraying the popular Marvel character, but fans also have to realize that the actor is not getting any younger. At the age of 52, Robert Downey Jr. is still very active. But since the filming for Iron Man 4 is still unknown, his age is ticking and he might be too old to play a superhero when production finally starts.

As for now, it is safe to say that fans can still catch Robert Downey Jr. in his famous red suit when Avengers: Infinity Wars Part 1 debuts in 2018 and Avengers: Infinity War Part 2 releases in 2019.

Infinity Trinity … #infinitywar ????and street cred @jimmy_rich represent @marvelstudios and @therealstanlee … A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on Aug 22, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

Meanwhile, Marvel has revealed on their official website the Phase 3 movie lineup where they confirmed that Ant-Man and the Wasp and Black Panther will debut on 2018 and Captain Marvel on 2019. However, there are three movies slated on 2020 which Marvel Studios opted to leave the titles unknown for now.

If Iron Man 4 is indeed going to happen, since Robert Downey Jr. himself already confirmed its existence to Ellen DeGeneres, it only makes sense that they should start filming as soon as possible. Although Marvel Studios has not officially revealed the Iron Man 4 release date yet, many believed that the fourth installment is one of the unnamed Marvel films to launch in 2020.

If that is indeed the case, then that is three more years of waiting for the highly anticipated movie. But just like other rumors regarding the much-awaited fourth installment of Robert Downey Jr.’s solo Marvel film, this has yet to be verified.

Happy Labor Day! May everything you do be a labor of love. A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on Sep 5, 2016 at 9:10am PDT

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]