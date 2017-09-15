Kenneka Jenkins Walked Into The Freezer Alone, Claims Chicago Activist Who Watched Surveillance Video

More information on the case of Kenneka Jenkins in Chicago, who died after going missing from a party, is slowly coming to light, although there’s still no indication if the 19-year-old young woman was murdered.

A Chicago activist, Andrew Holmes, told Facebook in a video that he saw surveillance video from a Rosemont hotel showing Kenneka walking into the freezer alone.

Holmes has worked with families all over Chicago that go through life and death situations. Holmes told the Chicago Tribune that detectives showed him the video before the woman’s mother could view it.

“Andrew Holmes, who has worked with many police agencies during his years of anti-violence activism, told the Tribune that Rosemont detectives showed him the video Wednesday when he showed up seeking answers on the behalf of the family.”

There have been rumors going around that her friends were the cause of her death, that she was raped, or that the hotel manager killed her. All of those rumors are false according to the activist.

Holmes told the Tribune that he was sure no one forced Jenkins into the freezer. In addition, Holmes recounted that she got downstairs by getting on the elevator after she was in the lobby waiting for her friends. While Holmes was explaining the story on Facebook Live, he said she went through several doors to find her way back up stairs, until she opened up one door that led to the freezer. The door that leads to the freezer automatically locks behind.

The twist of the story is that the security could have done something to stop Kenneka from wandering downstairs by simply looking at the surveillance video. Kenneka was at an unauthorized place in the hotel, which would alert any security guard who’s on the job. Holmes believes that the hotel will be liable for this situation.

The intoxication report has not been fully completed, and its results may lead to more answers that could explain Kenneka’s bizarre behavior during that fateful night.

“Jenkins was finally found in the walk-in freezer and pronounced dead just before 1 a.m Sunday. The medical examiner’s office has performed an autopsy but has said more tests are needed before it can pronounce a cause of death– a finding that could be weeks away.

The authorities will not release the footage until Kenneka’s mother sees the video first.

