Kenneka Jenkins Hotel Security Video Shows She Walked Into Freezer Alone, But 12 People Involved In Her Death

Andrew Holmes is a well-known community activist who once helped Chicagoan David Wilcox, who was beaten by a group of men, and later dragged by a car, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Now Holmes is helping clear up what happened to Kenneka Jenkins, a 19-year-old girl who has been at the center of controversy after her body was found inside a hotel freezer. Although many theories floated around the internet about the alleged causes of Kenneka’s death, including what sounded like cries for help and audio analysis that may have revealed sexual assault accusations, new information about hotel security footage is shedding more light on the likely cause of death. According to NBC Chicago, Holmes revealed what appears on the hotel security footage of Kenneka. They are videos that have been turned over to authorities and viewed by Kenneka’s family.

However, despite the security footage showing Kenneka walking into the freezer of the hotel alone, according to police, 12 people were involved in some way in her death, reports CBS. The conflicting reports seem to point to no foul play, all the while casting doubt on that presumption. Jenkins was found dead inside the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center’s walk-in freezer. After questions surrounding her death became a rallying cry for justice for Kenneka, police updated the public on the status of the investigation. Authorities report that they have been in constant contact with Tereasa Martin, Kenneka’s mother.

Police are also reviewing the video footage from 47 cameras at the hotel, along with other videos related to the investigation. Authorities are still trying to locate four additional people who were at the party that evening. It took 11 hours for hotel employees to find Kenneka’s body in the freezer. The exact cause of death has still not been determined. Although Holmes said that Kenneka’s death seemed an “accident waiting to happen” that didn’t appear to involve foul play, plenty of questions still exist surrounding her death.

Kenneka could be seen on video attempting to find the lobby when it seems she got lost and wandered to an unsecured area of the kitchen in the hotel’s lower level. After checking various doors, Kenneka opened the freezer, which wasn’t being used, and walked inside. She was later pronounced dead at the Crowne Plaza hotel, which has been very cooperative, according to police. The hotel has said they will pay for Kenneka’s funeral.

