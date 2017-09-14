J.J. Watt Injury Update: How Is He Doing After Raising Millions With His Hurricane Harvey Foundation?

J.J. Watt dealt with more than a loss after last week’s season opener agains the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to a new report, the Houston Texans defensive end suffered a dislocated finger but fortunately, not much damage has been done.

Following the 29-7 loss, J.J. Watt spoke out about his finger injury, revealing that while it was dislocated, it is still attached and, as he explained, that’s “all that matters.” Chron reported the news to readers on September 12 and noted that J.J. Watt was limited to one tackle and put pressure on the Jaguars quarterback just one time in his first game back since undergoing a couple of surgeries on his back last season.

Chron also noted that despite the Texans’ loss on Sunday, J.J. Watt can’t wait for tonight’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, who suffered a complete shutout against the Baltimore Ravens during their season opener last week.

The Houstons and the Bengals are set to face off tonight at the Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“We’re looking forward to going out there and playing a game,” J.J. Watt said.

As J.J. Watt explained, he and his team have learned from the mistakes they made last week and are ready to put the loss behind them and focus on fixing their performances quickly. He also said he was excited to get back on the field and play better.

In other J.J. Watt news, the athlete is set to stop taking donations for victims of Hurricane Harvey on Friday, September 15. As fans will recall, Watt raised over $30 million for victims of the hurricane after setting an initial goal of $200,000.

According to a report from Culture Map: Houston, J.J. Watt’s fundraiser received donations from several organizations and celebrities, including the Houston Texans, Walmart, and the NFL, who each gave $1 million to the fund, and Drake, who donated $200,000.

Texas grocer H-E-B, Anadarko, the Ellen show, Amy Adams Strunk, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul, and Jimmy Fallon also made sizable donations to the foundation.

