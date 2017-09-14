‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Who Won Part 1 Of Final HOH Competition Tonight?

Big Brother 19 spoilers have been coming out in droves, but who won part one of the final HOH Competition could be extremely important as well. The final “live” Eviction Ceremony is on Thursday night, September 14, where the final four will go down to just three houseguests remaining in the BB19 house. They will then begin playing part one of the final HOH Competition, with subscribers of the live feeds hoping that it will all play out for them to see. The results will be posted here as soon as they become available.

To recap what has taken place up to this point, the final four houseguests are Paul Abrahamian, Christmas Abbott, Josh Martinez, and Kevin Schlehuber. During the last episode, CBS viewers found out that Paul has become the latest Head of Household, but the Big Brother 19 spoilers don’t end with that revelation. A lot of additional facts were revealed on the live feeds following that episode, including the nominations and who controls the Power of Veto.

Paul Abrahamian nominated Josh Martinez and Kevin Schlehuber for eviction, keeping Christmas Abbott safe and off the block. There was already an agreement in place between the trio of Paul, Christmas, and Josh that they would win the Veto Competition and keep the nominations the same. That’s exactly what took place, as Paul won the Veto (again) and didn’t use it at the Veto Ceremony. As all those Big Brother 19 spoilers predict, Christmas will vote to evict Kevin on Thursday night.

In many seasons of the show, part one of the final HOH Competition gets shown live and on the feeds. It’s typically an endurance challenge, pitting the final three houseguests against one another in a battle that takes a few hours to complete. Several times, the endurance competition has gone deep into the night, with the houseguests knowing how important it is to win it. These particular Big Brother 19 spoilers will become important because the winner has a spot in part three during the season finale.

The final 3 is determined by the last veto competition and a live eviction tonight on #BB19 at 9/8c on CBS: https://t.co/F5HSLlgZoL pic.twitter.com/nP2VPJiriQ — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 14, 2017

The question tonight, though, is whether or not producers of the show are going to make the endurance challenge visible. For Big Brother 18, the live feeds remained down, frustrating subscribers who had been waiting up to see the competition played. While the results came out when the feeds were turned back on later that evening, paid viewers felt that they were missing out on important moments for the season.

It’s up to you to decide #AmericasFavoriteHouseguest! Vote for the #BB19 HG you think deserves to win $25,000: https://t.co/gx9ypIO7TU pic.twitter.com/k8DOVfD7Pg — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 14, 2017

Whether the live feeds are turned on or not, there will be some Big Brother 19 spoilers to report from late Thursday night. This article will serve as a resource to who won part one of the final HOH Competition, either through live updates or by relaying the results when the feeds are turned back on. The winner of part one gets a spot in part three, while the two losers will play in part two a bit later. Will the latest Big Brother 19 spoilers reveal another victory by Paul Abrahamian or will Josh Martinez and Christmas Abbot finally step up?

[Featured Image by Johnny Vy/CBS]