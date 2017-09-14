Ozzy Osbourne Speaks Out About Cheating On Sharon, Admits He Isn’t Proud

The news came out not long ago that Ozzy Osbourne cheated on his wife, Sharon Osbourne. The two have worked through their issues and now Ozzy is speaking out and being very open about it all. E! Online shared what he had to say about the fact that he isn’t proud he cheated on his wife.

Sharon and Ozzy have been married for 34 years now and have three children together. That is a lot of history to just throw away, but this couple almost did just that after Sharon found out he cheated in 2016. The Inquisitr recently shared that Sharon revealed that he cheated on her, with six different women. Sharon said that he had women in different countries that he was cheating on her with during this time. It took a bit, but she forgave him and worked out their marriage.

After the two split, they got back together and even renewed their vows. Things seem to be going well for them now. In a new interview published in Rolling Stone on Thursday, Ozzy spoke out about how he feels about the fact that he cheated on his wife and he obviously sees the errors of his ways.

“It’s a rock & roll thing—you rock and you roll. You take the good with the bad. When I was a crazy f**ker, I’m lucky she didn’t walk out. Now I’m coming on five years clean and sober, and I’ve realized what a f**king idiot I was. I mean, I’m still nuts, but in control of it a bit more…When I said, ‘Don’t get caught by your missus,’ I’m not proud of all that s**t. I upset my wife and I upset my family and I made a lot of shock and shame. I love my wife, and it made me realize what a f**king idiot I’ve been.”

Ozzy admits that they stayed together because they love each other. After all this time, it looks like working it out was important to them and they made it work. He went on to explain that there is not any other woman he would ever want to spend his life with, and that one learns from their mistakes. Ozzy Osbourne admits that they have both made mistakes. His rep shared in the past that Ozzy was dealing with a sex addiction and that was part of their problem. Now, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are working out their marriage and seem to be doing great after this “bump in the road.”

Us in Kona last week. Little piece of heaven. A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

Are you shocked to hear Ozzy Osbourne being so open about the fact that he cheated on his wife? Do you respect that they are sharing their story with the world? Sound off in the comments below.

I hope you have a fabulous Sunday A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne) on Mar 5, 2017 at 8:14am PST

[Featured Image by Christian Petersen/ Getty Images]