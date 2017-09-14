Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Post-Baby Body On Instagram [Photo]

Kailyn Lowry has begun waist training just over a month after welcoming her new baby, son “Baby Lo.”

In an Instagram post on September 14, the Teen Mom 2 star showed off her post-baby frame in a pink waist trainer and revealed her plan to get her pre-baby body back.

“I am currently wearing mine 4-5 hrs daily then I will gradually increase to 8 hrs daily,” she explained to her fans and followers, adding that she’s already started to see results.

Kailyn Lowry shared several photos of herself waist training before her third child and even shared a throwback photo of herself waist training during her pregnancy. At that time, Lowry said that she couldn’t wait to get back to her old self once her baby arrived and noted that she would be using her waist trainer to get back into shape.

Less than one year before conceiving her third child, Kailyn Lowry underwent a mommy makeover in Miami from Dr. Michael Salzhauer, aka Dr. Miami, which involved liposuction, a tummy tuck, and a Brazilian butt lift.

Because Kailyn Lowry has relied on her wallet to help her achieve a healthy frame in the past, many have wondered if the Teen Mom 2 star will ultimately choose to go back under the knife now that her third child has been born.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

After Kailyn Lowry’s photo was shared, many of her fans and followers criticized her for failing to get her pre-baby body back in a healthy way. As they pointed out, the “get skinny fast” scams never work and she should instead try to lose weight the old-fashioned way with diet and exercise.

Kailyn Lowry welcomed her third child on August 5 with her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, and in the weeks since, they have been doing their best to co-parent the child. As fans may recall, Lowry began dating Lopez after her marriage to Javi Marroquin came to an end in May of 2016.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:52am PDT

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her growing family, and her co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]