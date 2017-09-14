Jenelle Evans Blasted On Twitter After Claiming She’s Doing ‘Good’ Amid Custody Drama

Jenelle Evans is under fire on Twitter after sharing a tweet that suggested people are after her because she is doing good.

As she faces the possibility of losing custody of a second child, 3-year-old Kaiser, the Teen Mom 2 star is maintaining a positive front online, and on September 14, less than two weeks before she’s set to marry fiancé David Eason, she posted a message that immediately caught the attention of her many fans and followers.

“Some people hate to see you do good,” Jenelle Evans’ message read.

Quickly after Jenelle Evans’ post was shared, people began weighing in on her message with comments suggesting she may not be doing nearly as well as she thinks. Others pointed out that her baby daughter, Ensley, reportedly tested positive for marijuana just months ago.

“I thought you were doing good until your daughter was born with THC in her system. Not a good thing for a child,” one woman wrote.

“Not surprised,” added another.

In the court filing of Nathan Griffith’s mother, who is requesting emergency custody of 3-year-old Kaiser, Doris Davidson claimed that Jenelle Evans’ third child, Ensley, who arrived at the end of January, was born with marijuana in her system. She also accused Evans and her fiancé of mistreating their children and being unfit parents.

In an interview with Radar Online after Doris Davidson’s court filing, Jenelle Evans’ mother, who was granted custody of Evans’ oldest son, 8-year-old Jace, in May, confirmed that her allegations against the reality star were correct. Barbara Evans also said that Jace had told her that Evans and Eason had locked Jace and Kaiser out of their home in hot weather for “hours.”

In May, Jenelle Evans and her mother appeared in court, where a judge ruled in Barbara’s favor and awarded the 64-year-old grandmother with full custody of Jace. As for the custody of Evans’ second child, Kaiser, she is reportedly due back in court next month.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]