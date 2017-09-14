Is Bethenny Frankel Getting A New Show? The ‘RHONY’ Star Is Reportedly Hoping To Land A Cooking Series

Could Bethenny Frankel be getting a new reality show ahead the Real Housewives of New York City Season 10?

According to a new report, the longtime reality star is hoping to land a new series in which she will be able to promote her growing Skinnygirl brand. However, when it comes to an official deal, Bethenny Frankel may have a long road ahead of her.

On September 14, Radar Online shared a report with readers in which it was revealed that Bethenny Frankel had reportedly been pitching numerous cooking shows to Bravo TV and The Food Network in hopes of nailing something down. As the outlet explained, sources disclosed the information to Straight Shuter.

While Bethenny Frankel is hoping to parlay her television success into a food-based series, no one has taken the plunge quite yet and as her reported efforts continue to fail, the reality star and mother of one is allegedly hoping to join ABC’s The Chew by replacing co-host Daphne Oz.

That said, Bethenny Frankel may not have a chance on The Chew as the crew is reportedly against her potential addition to the show.

Bethenny Frankel has been featured on The Real Housewives of New York City for the past couple of years and was with the series when it first began.

Bethenny Frankel was featured in a full-time role on The Real Housewives of New York City during the first three seasons of the show. Then, ahead of Season 4, Frankel left the series and embarked on her own reality show with her now-ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy appeared on three seasons of Bethenny Ever After before quitting the show and years later, ahead of Season 7, Frankel announced she was returning to The Real Housewives of New York City.

Bethenny Frankel and her co-stars, including LuAnn De Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer, are expected to begin production on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of New York City later this year.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]