Gretchen Rossi Speaks Out On Instagram After Tamra Judge Accuses Her Of Homophobia On Instagram

Gretchen Rossi is fighting back after her former co-star, Tamra Judge, accused her of being homophobic in a scathing Instagram post earlier this week.

After Rossi was seen discussing Eddie Judge’s sexuality with Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd during Monday’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Judge took aim at the women on Instagram by accusing them of trying to out her husband as a gay man and speaking of being gay as if it was something shameful.

In response, Gretchen Rossi has fired back at Tamra Judge with an Instagram post of her own, which All About the Real Housewives shared with readers on September 13. In the post, Rossi denied being homophobic in any way and pointed out that some of her dearest friends were members of the LGBTQ community.

Gretchen Rossi went on to explain that Kelly Dodd was simply trying to point out that Vicki Gunvalson wasn’t the one who started the rumor about Tamra Judge’s husband being gay and noted that Lizzie Rovsek had pointed out that Judge has been well-aware of the rumor for years.

During Gretchen Rossi’s conversation with her co-stars, Ricky, the Best Man in Tamra and Eddie Judge’s 2013 wedding, claimed that Eddie had once kissed a man, but as Rossi explained, she had no idea that Ricky would say any such thing on camera.

“No one could have anticipated what Ricky was going to say,” she noted.

As for why she asked Ricky about Eddie, Gretchen Rossi said that she knew that he had been friends with Tamra Judge for over a decade.

Gretchen Rossi and Tamra Judge haven’t gotten along for years, but when it comes to Rossi’s friendship with Vicki Gunvalson, the two women have grown closer in the years since Rossi’s Season 8 exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County. They’ve even been seen spending time together when the cameras aren’t rolling.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Alison Buck/Getty Images]