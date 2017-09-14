The ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Cast Reportedly Loses $30k Bonus Due To Twitter Feuds

A few members of the Real Housewives of Orange County cast have reportedly lost their promised bonus of $30,000 after embarking on social media feuds with one another on their Twitter and Instagram pages.

According to a new report, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast was asked to quit attacking each other on social media and offered a financial benefit for doing so ahead of Season 12. However, midway through the season, three members of the Season 12 cast have broken the rule.

“They were told that if they were able to control their posts, they’d receive a $30,000 bonus,” an insider told In Touch Weekly magazine on September 14.

While Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Shannon Beador, and Peggy Sulahian have followed Bravo TV’s orders and refrained from taking aim at one another online, Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, and Kelly Dodd were not able to keep their drama off social media and will not be getting the $30,000 bonus.

As the magazine’s insider explained, Tamra Judge lasted less than one week, and her former friend, Vicki Gunvalson, didn’t last much longer. Meanwhile, Kelly Dodd just recently lost her cool online and lost her $30,000 bonus when she attacked Judge and Beador in a scathing post.

With just a few weeks left of the 12th season of the Real Housewives of Orange County, everyone involved with the show reportedly feels that Shannon Beador will be next to break the rule. As the source noted, Beador has been losing her temper for weeks, and it may be just a matter of time when it comes to the reality star losing her $30,000 payment.

As fans likely known, Shannon Beador is currently at odds with Vicki Gunvalson due to her shocking claim about her husband David’s alleged abuse, which Beador has denied. Gunvalson is also at war with Tamra Judge after repeating a rumor that her husband, Eddie, is gay.

For more of the Real Housewives of Orange County cast, including Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, Meghan King Edmonds, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of the show on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

